Farmers Market was a success
The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce sends this Cheer to all those who helped make the market a success:
The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the city and county of Tipton, the Tipton Street Department, the Tipton Police Department, Custom Signs & Graphics, the musicians and the community who came out week after week in support of the Farmers Market. Most importantly thank you to our vendors who, in rain or shine, every Saturday for months, brought items lovingly made from scratch from their homes and gardens. Without their dedication, patience and perseverance, there would be no market. A special thank you goes to the heart and soul of the market, Market Master Bob Edinger, who ran the market every Saturday. This is a volunteer position and we are grateful for his service. Thank you to our sponsors who made it possible to purchase new banners and have live entertainment each and every Saturday: the city of Tipton, Tipton County, IU Health Tipton Hospital Schmitt Kids Farm Fresh Sweet Corn, TDS Telecom, IDI Composites, The Wyman Group, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church & Preschool
Thank you for commitment to life
Howard County Right to Life board member Barbara Schuck sends this Cheer to those who participated in the National Life Chain event:
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the individuals who came out on Sunday, Oct. 6, to participate in the National Life Chain event. Those attending held signs showing support for life and for the ending of abortion in this country. Howard County Right to Life wants to especially thank the churches that were represented on the Life Chain this year. Churches represented included; Bible Baptist, Calvary Baptist, Fairview Baptist, First Baptist, First Church of the Nazarene, First Congregational Church, Fuel Church, First Assembly of God, Good Shepherd, Highland Park Church, In His Image, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Russiaville Community, St. Joan of Arc Church, St. Patrick’s Church, Sycamore Reformed Presbyterian, Woodland Church of God, First Evangelical Presbyterian, and St Luke’s UMCA. A very special thank you to Pastor Steve Gollner of Gilead Baptist (Hemlock, Indiana) for bringing his family and church members to stand alongside the Kokomo Rescue Mission leadership. Your time, prayers and commitment to the support of the 2019 Life Chain is truly appreciated.
Cans help pay expenses
Bob Croll, president of Friends of Howard Haven, sends this Cheer to those who donate their aluminum cans:
Friends of Howard Haven would like to thank the many patrons who place their aluminum cans in our receptacles around Kokomo. The money raised from the aluminum cans helps pay the medicine co-pays and other expenses related of the residents of Howard Haven every month. We encourage you to continue placing your aluminum cans in the bin at Howard Haven, 3600 W. Boulevard, Kokomo, or in the bin on the north side of First Nazarene Church on the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Street.
Kudos to Braun on climate solutions
More than 50 Indiana faith leaders throughout Indiana send a Cheer to Sen. Mike Braun for his leadership on climate solutions.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, recently announced that they will form the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the United States Senate. As Indiana faith leaders, we want to recognize Senator Braun for stepping up at this historic moment to call for Climate Action.
Responding to climate change is our moral responsibility and civic duty. We are heartened to hear that our senator is taking a lead on one of the most important challenges of our time.
Climate change affects everyone, especially those who have the least resources. Here in Indiana, we have seen and will continue to see negative consequences: increased flooding affecting crops and water quality; additional insect-borne illnesses; extreme heat waves affecting the health of our children, the elderly, and all those who work outside; and strained social services and government resources. We are also seeing extreme temperature fluctuations causing burdensome impacts on our roads and infrastructure. The impact of climate change will necessitate the movement of people displaced from other communities.
While our daily lives have been affected, the impact on future generations is in magnitudes more severe. The level of severity depends on our degree of response today. Business as usual is not an option.
Thankfully, we are making progress. Last year, Indiana saw more coal-fired capacity go offline than any other year, while more solar capacity was added than ever before. The advanced energy economy is growing by leaps and bounds here in Indiana, employing 90,600 people, five times more Hoosiers than fossil fuels. Building new renewable resources in Indiana is cheaper than using existing coal-fired power plants. We can move towards 100% renewable power generation by 2030.
That’s why we are calling on all Hoosiers — regardless of faith, philosophy, or point-of-view — to join us in lauding Senator Braun for forming the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. We hope that this caucus will work to implement real policy changes with haste to protect our families, congregations, and communities and mitigate as much as possible the negative impacts of climate change before it is too late. We call on Sen. Todd Young to join the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the Senate and for other members of the Indiana delegation to join the House equivalent Climate Solutions Caucus. We call on members of the Indiana General Assembly to work towards the same goals here at home.
For our children, grandchildren, friends and family, as well as those vulnerable around the globe and down the stream of time, we support this important collaboration by Sen. Braun and the Climate Solutions Caucus!
