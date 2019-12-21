Pleasure is a quiet, pleasant thing, but pain is loud. Author C.S. Lewis put it best in “The Problem of Pain.”
“Pain insists upon being attended to. God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our consciences, but shouts in our pains. It is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world,” he wrote.
Given what I have recently experienced personally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, I’ve had to change some things. Sometimes we have to leave old things behind because God is doing new things our lives.
With the new year coming up, we might be thinking about some baggage we’d rather not drag into 2020.
When there are times we just have to change, I think of the saying, “There are times when change is no longer a voluntary suggestion but a mandatory demand.”
The late Wayne Dyer, an inspirational speaker and author, spoke about how our challenges are framed by how we look at them.
“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. When you begin to shift your perspective, the very things around you that seem to be so stressful tend to look a little brighter. Suddenly the doom and gloom that weighed heavy on your chest seems to be just another drop in the bucket,” he said.
As we take time to remember all that has happened this year and look forward into what may come, know that we all have wonderful opportunities to do some new things.
My purpose today is not to suggest that everyone reading this is conducting business wrong. That would be very arrogant on my part. But, if there’s something in your mind that you think needs adjustment, take some “me time” listening to the voice of God.
Now if my column for today reads a bit “preachy,” it probably is. There should be much joy in the fact that God gives us the opportunity to change. God cares enough for us that sometimes, yes, God will “scream out” to us, suggesting our need to leave some baggage behind.
Is there something in your life demanding a change?
Spring cleaning time will come in 2020 but let me recommend that we all do a bit pre-New Year cleaning to make room for blessings that God has for us to receive.
A friend of mine, Wendy Roberts, shared her perspective on spiritual spring cleaning.
“You have to listen to God,” she said. “Let go and let God. God speaks to us but there are times when what God has to say is not accepted or one is in denial as to what God is requiring.”
Never mistake God’s screaming as being punitive, but instead, loving.
“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20)
Merry Christmas!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
