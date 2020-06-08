Hey, join us for a leisurely afternoon. Daniel suggested that we all go for a ride with our mare, Sapphire, and open cart.
Soon we were on our way, following back roads we’ve never been before. On and on Sapphire faithfully trotted mile after mile, seeming to enjoy the drive along with us. There were a few homes here and there, scattered among fields, and finally we saw turkey barns ahead. “Look! That means we’re looping around and will soon go right past your brother, John’s, right?”
The children were elated, “Are we going to Johns? Are we going to Johns?”
Spirits were high, we didn’t have much farther to go and then the bridge ahead was out. As we came closer we saw there was no way we could ever get across, and would have to turn around, skipping our trip to John’s. The children were on the brink of tears.
“Let’s not panic,” I told them, “let’s pray.” So together we prayed a simple little prayer asking God to work a miracle and allow us to soon be at John’s. It looked impassible and certainly impossible.
There was a little clearing 100 yards to the right where the creek wound through the woods. Would we be able to take the horse through it? Whose land is it? Moments later I heard a voice from a house nearby. I asked Daniel if I should go see if the land was hers and if we could cross.
“If you’d like, I’m fine with it.” Daniel replied. I made my way in her driveway wondering if I’m as crazy as I felt. The lady came to her yard where we chatted, a safe distance apart. She welcomed us to try it out, and after unhitching Sapphire and walking across, we made it.
As we turned into the field that led us back on the road there was another prayer, this time with praise to God.
John came to meet us out in his driveway, wondering what we’re up to. The children filled him in on our adventures. Then he told us only minutes before, he readied their buggy to go to a friend’s house but was unable to go as the children had upset stomachs. Til all was said and done, we headed on down the road, taking their supper invitation since they weren’t able to make it.
You have to be a mother to know the blessing of unloading your hungry little crew to a house loaded with hospitality and good food. Thanks Mary Fern! These burgers are similar to what Mary Fern had made for us upon our arrival.
World Famous Burgers
1½ pound beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 egg
⅓ cup oatmeal
¼ cup sauce
¼ teaspoon onion salt
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
Sauce:
1 cup ketchup
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup honey
¼ cup molasses
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon liquid smoke
⅛ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Mix burger ingredients well and shape into patties.
Use sauce to baste while grilling.
Cook or grill on each side until desired doneness.
Moist and tasty, serves 6!
