Passers-by walk past an empty restaurant, left, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Boston. The spread of COVID-19 has forced people out of their normal routines and into quarantine. And while the majority of people are struggling rather than saving, some people have been able to stash more money away due to widespread closures. Avoiding restaurants, travel and other out-of-the-house expenses may have helped you accumulate some cash over the last few months. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)