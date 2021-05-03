Editor's Note: Gloria's husband, Daniel, is writing the column this week. Gloria will return next week.
Hi to all of you! I just want to give each of you a little view of how a normal day goes for me. My alarm is set for 6 a.m. I love getting up in the morning, so I sit up, rub my eyes a little, and get dressed. I grab the milk pail and head outside. These last couple of weeks, I can hear the wild turkeys gobbling in our surrounding woods, so I like to take some extra moments and listen.
As I enter the barn, Daisy, our goat, will greet me with some bleating. I feed her hay and grain and make sure she has nice clean water. She does not like if her water has any hay in it, so she holds very still as she is eating the grain. I take that time to milk her.
I may stop in by the garden to see how things are growing. I enter the house at 6:20, and by this time, a few of the children may be awake. Most of the children are very happy in the morning and love to have some snuggle time on the couch, or sometimes I'll say, "Hey, do we want to make breakfast?" I would like to share my favorite omelet recipe, which I often had growing up.
At 7 o'clock, we have a devotional with the family, then breakfast after that, then sing a song together. After a bit, Elijah shows up to get our water jug that has been filled the day before and takes it back to the house to fill it again. This makes him feel really important cause he is helping Daddy.
After a while, Gloria and the children join me in the shop, and oh, some of my favorite times are when they will all come out to the shop to play. Our 10-month-old Joshua is in his glory land when he enters the shop. He loves when I give him a little attention, like hugging. The children like to sit next to me where I am working, ask questions about the furniture, and say they will also build furniture and drive forklifts when they grow up.
So you might ask how many pieces can you make in a week. We specialize in bedroom furniture and try to make about two bedroom sets a week. 3 p.m. is our quitting time. I enjoy coming to the house catch up on the news, sit in the kitchen have a snack, and help Gloria with the children. I may have them help me do the quail chores or any other little knick-knacks that needs to be done, then before dinner I milk the goat again.
We really enjoy sitting around the dinner table discussing the day or whatever strikes the children to talk about. We often like to make special memories. For example, Joshua only has one tooth at this moment, but the second one is almost showing. Whoever sees the second tooth first, is exempt from helping with the dishes the next meal. In the summer, we normally go outdoors again after supper, play, or work in the garden. We start winding the children down for bed at 7:45 p.m. and have a Bible story for the children, we like to have the children to bed at 8:30p p.m. then Gloria and I may have a little chat and get cleaned up for bed, then go to bed, and I normally am excited to get out the next morning again and do this all over. So for the recipe, here you go.
DANIEL'S DELUXE BAKED OMELET
1 /4 pound bacon, cut into pieces
1 /4 cup chopped onions (optional)
1 /4 cup green or red peppers diced(optional)
6 eggs, beaten
1 1 /2 cup milk
1 /2 teaspoon salt
1 /2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)
3 slices bread (cubed)
1 /2 pound sausage, browned and crumbled
1 cup shredded cheese of your choice, divided
Instructions: Brown bacon in a large skillet.Remove bacon and lightly saute onions and peppers in bacon drippings. Now, whisk together all ingredients, saving 1 /2 cup cheese. Pour everything into a greased 9” pan. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes at 350.
