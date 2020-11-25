For some families, Thanksgiving is a harrowing time to scrape the funds together to provide a meal during times of hardship.
In Howard County, plenty of people receive Thanksgiving dinner from Chapel Hill Christian Church as they distribute meals for those in need.
Food insecurity is a problem in the United States. According to Feeding America, “On average, 1 out of 7 adults experience food insecurity and are unsure of when they will receive their next meal.”
It is crucial to acknowledge this appalling statistic and recognize the poverty and hunger that exists in our communities, especially on a day where the primary focus is family and food.
Three years ago, a group of dads from Howard County formed a plan with the goal to give a hot Thanksgiving meal to those who needed one. Dads Crew Barbecue is a group of about eight dads who share a love of watching sports in the garage, drinking beer and grilling. When it all began three years ago, Russell McDorman was the mastermind behind the plan, but ever since, more people have joined the crew and their popularity has grown.
Cary Bray, a long-time resident of Russiaville, has been involved since the beginning. “Three years ago when we started, we did 10 turkeys to donate to Chapel Hill,” Bray said. “Last year we did 26 and this year we are doing around 45 turkeys.”
Dads Crew Barbecue personally acquire the funds, along with prepping and smoking the turkeys that are then donated to the church for meal distribution.
I asked Bray how early this event takes place, considering how long it takes to a cook a single turkey. His response: “We start at 5 in the morning, then the turkeys take six to eight hours depending on the size.”
This crew dedicates the entire day before Thanksgiving to this volunteer service and none of them expect a single thing in return. All these men want to be sure of is that the people in the community receive a hearty, hot meal on the day of thanks.
A GoFund Me page was created by Ted Landrum to collect donations to buy the turkeys. With a goal of $1,000, people online have donated $745. Including cash donations, the crew has raised “over $1,500 in donations,” Bray told me.
On Oct. 17, Bray organized a 16-person poker tournament. Buy-ins were $10 per person, then re-buys were an extra $10. Overall, the money at the end of the tournament totaled over $300. Tensions were high at the end of the night, with only four players still in. Brady Miller, a college student, had the best poker face and took ownership in the end.
Much to my surprise, a mutual decision was made by the final four players to donate all the proceeds to the turkey cook. This is proof that the people in this community get extremely focused on raising money for this donation.
I asked Bray how much the turkeys would cost. “It’s going to be about $1,250 for the 45 turkeys. The extra proceeds will go to purchasing sides for the meal distribution.”
The people of Howard County are committed to helping prevent hunger on Thanksgiving Day. A group of just eight men spend months collecting donations, an entire day of smoking turkeys, transporting, and fulfilling their commitment above and beyond.
Small communities, especially like the one in Russiaville, see to it that no one is going without a hot Thanksgiving meal. While this does not eradicate food insecurity in Howard County totally, it provides a day where hunger is not present where it typically occurs. Helping your neighbors in times where you are able is one of the most important aspects of humanity. I speak on behalf of those receiving the meals, it does not go unnoticed and the people are grateful to have such a caring community.
