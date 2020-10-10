A great song of the church lyrics say, “Ride the chariot in the mornin' Lord, Ride the chariot in the mornin' Lord. I'm getting ready for the judgment day. My Lord, my Lord.”
I grew up in Hammond, Indiana when Dr. Jack Hyles was a leading figure in the Independent Baptist movement. He pastored the First Baptist Church in Hammond, Indiana (from August 1959 until his death in 2001).
“There is always a prepared place for a prepared person," Hyles said.
Eschatology is “the doctrine of the last things.” It refers to Jewish, Christian, and Muslim beliefs about the end of history, the resurrection of the dead, the Last Judgment, the messianic era, and the problem of theodicy (the vindication of God's justice).
Today, my assignment is not to delve into such weighty matters. But, I do want to spend some time with the reality of being ready, so to speak. Not for the final judgement, even though this is so very important, but instead for what is to come in life.
When we say we desire this or that, it’s imperative that we ready ourselves for the future. We live in an everchanging world. The time will come when we are chosen for a situation that fits, or exceeds, our preparation.
Team president and former head coach of the Miami Heat Basketball Team, Pat Riley spoke about being ready for big life changes.
"The only thing you can depend on is change and then you have to go with it," he said.
Customer Service Representative Edie Small begins her day with one thought.
“I start my day knowing God allowed me to wake up six feet above ground," she said. "So I will always strive to be ready to handle whatever comes my way, the best way I know how.”
There’s a cost to whatever we desire in life. We must put the work in so we are ready when the door of opportunity opens for us.
But, Brother Mike, what happens when we put in the work, think we're ready, and are only told we're overqualified for that position/situation, you ask.
Great question. Here is where you must trust in the reliability of what I call the "God and Son Placement Agency," and stand on a well-used scripture.
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you.” (Jeremiah 29:11-12)
Beloved, please make sure you are prepared in life. You might prepare yourself for one thing only to be available for something else even more wonderful than what you wanted at first!
One might say that they are ready but just how ready are they?
Kokomo High School Main Door Officer Brian Smith told me his motto for being ready: “Be ye ready, hold what you got, until you get what you need. And in the end, you will succeed!”
Are you really prepared, are you ready?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
