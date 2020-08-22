Do you feel as if there are some things in your life you are trying to shake off? You might be wondering, "I’s not spring. So do I have to wait until next spring before I do some 'spring cleaning'?”
Guess what? It does not have to be spring in order to conduct reinvention in your life!
My friend Charles McCoskey, founder of “McCoskovian Theory,” shares, "Our lives are a reflection of our choices. If we want a different result, make a different choice."
Becoming the person we want to become requires us to employ the use of intentions.
Avery Phillips, a freelancer who loves all things nature, shares some thoughts on reinventing ourselves.
“Find the things in your life that fit the person you want to become and emphasize them. Follow those paths and expand on them. It should be noted that it’s not about becoming a different person but becoming someone who embodies your values. This, of course, starts with the right mindset. The changes you want to make start with simply deciding you will make them," Phillips said. "This doesn’t mean deciding you want to make changes, but deciding you will make them and you are making them. It’s a mental decision that is the ultimate spark of transformation for a person. Once you’ve decided you are a new person, you can rebuild your life around your new mindset.”
Randy Bataanon, pastor of Freedom in Christ Family Church, shares some reasons we might seek spiritual reinvention.
“Frustration, disappointment, hopelessness and despair have many causes. It may be a friendship that has gone sour. A door that suddenly slammed on your face," he said. "An expectation that did not come to pass. A peaceful place that suddenly became war zone. A love that turned to hate. A healthy relationship that suddenly gone dry and lifeless. A trust that eventually betrayed.”
Maybe life has become so familiar that our day-to-day routines have become too comfortable. Maybe the ground we're standing on has tampered with our reality. What was normal in the past is now oozing unease and instability. It has become fallow!
"Break up your fallow ground: for it is time to seek the Lord.” (Hosea 10:12b)
Supernatural Life Coach Matthew Gargano explains what fallow meant in the context of Hosea 10.
“Land was allowed to lie fallow that it might become more fruitful; but when in this condition, it soon became overgrown with thorns and weeds. The cultivator of the soil was careful to 'break up' his fallow ground, i.e., to clear the field of weeds, before sowing seed in it," Gargano said.
Beloved, please let me be very clear that I am in no way trying to beat anyone down today. Oh no, I’m simply encouraging you to, if needed, do some summer cleaning. Ask the company of “God and Son Reinventors” to go all over your life and begin working on your spiritual reinvention. Ask God to help make the soil of your life ready for new seed for new dreams and desires to grow!
The beauty of this is as McCoskey shares, "A new beginning is possible at any given moment."
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.