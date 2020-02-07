“We are making sure that U.S. 31 truly becomes an interstate-quality, limited-access straight shot from Indianapolis to South Bend.”
That’s what Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in Kokomo about U.S. 31 less than a year ago. He was even more specific when he said, “U.S. 31 has to be a freeway.”
Why does U.S. 31 need to be a freeway? So that we can stop seeing news stories like these: “A family of 5 is killed on US 31 near Peru” or “2 Amish girls were trapped between 2 semis on US 31.”
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of reading about these tragedies. And I’m tired of Band-Aid fixes after years of promises.
A freeway will dramatically improve safety for everyone, including school children in buses, and bring substantial economic benefit for every city and town along the way.
We have seen how great the freeway is working on parts of U.S. 31. But for the next sections, the Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing a mix of interchanges and “J-turns.”
The J-turns go by several names, but are basically Michigan Lefts. These work in some places and can be a great fit for low traffic, low speed road.
But U.S. 31 is not that type of road.
As you know all who drive it, more than 50% of the traffic is going over 65 mph in most places – not where I would want to do a J-turn, and I’m guessing you don’t either.
Now we all know that something needs to be done to make U.S. 31 safer. We can all agree on that.
But we shouldn’t be shortsighted in the solution.
Just two years ago INDOT agreed with now-retired legislators Sen. Randy Head of Logansport and Rep. Bill Friend of Macy that J-turns would not be installed on U.S. 31 or U.S. 24.
What has changed in that time?
You will notice INDOT argues that a freeway will provide “little” additional benefit over building J-turns. And yet, an economic study showed that a freeway – not J-turns – could lead to an additional 3,700 jobs and $390 million in personal income at Grissom Reserve Air Base. And that’s just one example along the corridor of the huge benefit of a freeway.
This seems like more than a “little” benefit.
But we know there’s only so much money. All we want right now is a plan – a plan to build the interstate-quality highway the governor talks about.
Let’s get the environmental studies going so we can have a plan that reflects the future, not Band-Aid fixes.
Let’s have the courage to abandon the J-turns.
Let’s do what Hoosiers do. Let’s do this right.
