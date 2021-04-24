I thank my friend Ryan Wolfe for the title of this column.
The times we live in are, on one hand, filled with high anxiety, and on the other hand, filled with a great opportunity to trust and love God.
Anxiety is, “a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness.” While trust is the opposite of anxiety. Whereby even in the discomfort of our anxious emotions we believe that things will work out.
There’s a great deal of things — issues, needs, desires, hopes, dreams, sorrows, joy, and yes, pain taking place in life right now.
We all know the saying, “God will never give us more than we can handle.” But sometimes we have to wonder how much of the burden must we bear? And we can't forget that we're told that in the Lord, we have "joy, joy, joy unspeakable joy.”
The Apostle Paul in looking at his situation in life. He was faced with anxiety on one hand and trust on the other, wrote about his thoughts in 1 Corinthians.
“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed; We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak; Knowing that he which raised up the Lord Jesus shall raise up us also by Jesus, and shall present us with you. For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God.
"For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (1 Corinthians 4:13-18)
Keeping Paul's explanation of God's promises in mind, let's look at the definition of being calm. Being calm is to "not show or feel nervousness, anger, or other strong emotions.” Yes, easier said than done, but truly a worthy desire.
We live in times that are loaded with opportunities and situations for us to be in high anxiety. Begin whatever situation you find yourself in with the desire to have a calm mind and heart.
By doing this we will always begin from a good place. If you are dedicated to begin from a good place then when life becomes harried, you will still always know where home is at. You can then always steady and compose yourself and operate from a stable position.
A friend of mine Renee Ripberger states, “In my home you cannot use the word hate but instead use the phrase, I strongly dislike…”
To desire a calm heart and a calm mind always strive to “be in love with love.” “God is love.” (1 John 4:8) “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear.” (1 John 4:18)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.