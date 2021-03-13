The calendar says spring is right around the corner, but Indiana weather can be fickle.
What’s the best way to enjoy the change in seasons? Spend as much time as possible outdoors!
Warmer weather comes in stutters and spurts. Choose to put on that coat or jacket, and soak up all of it that you can. There is sure to be more snow to endure, but, if you are looking forward to spring and welcoming its arrival, you can overlook those blah days as you notice the daylight hours increasing.
Kids especially need time out of doors right about now. The school year has been long, and too much of it has been spent in front of a screen doing virtual learning. Gather up your kids each afternoon or evening and make them go outside to play. Make sure you join them in shedding your daytime burdens and enjoying some free time out in nature.
Soon, we will see spring flowers open, the trees will begin to bud and the grass will start growing. In the meantime, appreciate these transitional days for the reminders they give us. Life comes in seasons. Don’t get so focused on the challenges of your present season of life that you miss new opportunities for growth and change. Just as you can add or remove layers of clothing to find a comfortable temperature for today, you can choose to add or remove activities from your schedule to make it fit you better.
It has been almost exactly a year since COVID-19 stopped life as we knew it. Instead of focusing on how your life was changed, think about how you have changed. Are you more resilient? More patient? More grateful for the small things in life? Then take these new-found truths with you into this next season of life. Celebrate the small joys in life. Keep a gratitude journal. Go out for ice cream just because you can.
Although many of us live in cities with limited free space, we are blessed to live in a state with so many natural areas to explore. Our DNR has created the Indiana State Nature Passport Program to encourage Hoosiers to go explore 59 different locations around the state. You can find the details at explore.visitindiana.com. It only takes about a minute to sign up, and learning about these outdoor treasures around the state can provide just the inspiration you need to grab the family, a picnic lunch, some sturdy shoes and go explore the great outdoors.
What if you only have an hour? Visit a local park or greenway. Take your bikes for a ride around the neighborhood. Go out your front door and look for the signs of spring: budding trees, shoots of green grass, the way the sunlight warms the side of your face.
Spring is coming, and it welcomes you to step outdoors with open arms. Let nature bring you joy this season.
