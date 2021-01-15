If 2020 taught us anything, it was to be thankful for the small things, because some days they are all you have. Now that 2021 has arrived, we can take that knowledge and apply it to every area of our lives.
Let’s start by being thankful for the freedom to go outdoors and explore nature. I know, this is Indiana, which means one day might be a balmy 51 degrees and the next day could be a frigid 17. Do not let the temperature fluctuations keep you from finding the small joys in your everyday life. Bundle up and go outside.
View the stars at night. Can you locate Orion, the Big Dipper or Cassiopeia? Winter stargazing offers the opportunity to explore the night sky before 9 p.m. That’s a real plus for those of us who need to get up early for work the next morning. You can learn more about the constellations and planets visible in our winter sky from books, websites or one of the many apps available for your smartphone or tablet.
Lots of people made an effort to be outdoors on the evenings of Dec. 20 and 21 to see the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. This was the closest these two planets had appeared in our night sky in almost 400 years. Whether you decide to look for these rare occurrences, or just appreciate the beauty of the twinkling stars, be sure to stop and look up the next time you are outside after dark.
Go take a hike. Or at least take an afternoon walk around the block. It can be good for your body, but even better for your mind. Getting outside grounds us, fills our lungs with fresh air and allows the stress of the day to gently fade into the background. I frequently take a walk near the end of my lunch break. It is my midday reset. Even 10 minutes out in the elements gives me a fresh perspective on life.
What are you most looking forward to this year: a vacation, the chance to see your friends, hugging your loved ones, a return to normalcy? 2021’s version of normal may look quite different from what we were used to in 2019. How do we adapt and keep moving forward? We choose to celebrate the small things. Did you keep track of the miles you walked, or the hours you spent outdoors in 2020? Why not choose a nature-related goal to work toward this year?
I logged the hours I spent outdoors in 2020. My total? Just over 850 hours for the year. That’s an average of over two hours and 15 minutes a day. I was healthier at the end of the year. I located several new trails to explore, and I am motivated to set a new goal for 2021.
What new joys will you find in the great outdoors in 2021? Nature is waiting for you.
