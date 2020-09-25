“Let’s go outside and play!”
What comes to mind when you hear that phrase? Did you think of activities you enjoy now, or ones you enjoyed as a child?
Did any of these cross your mind: a sandbox with a bucket and shovel, bicycles, a swimming pool, frisbee, football, baseball or a neighborhood playground?
Who introduced you to these outdoor activities? Was it an older sibling, your parents or a classmate at school? Did you imagine playing hopscotch or visiting the local park to play on the slide and swings? Were you thinking of activities like volleyball, horseback riding or a backyard cookout with food, horseshoes or corn hole?
What stops you from enjoying the outdoor fun of your childhood? Is it an injury or mobility issue, or your own hesitancy to do what others might consider a childish pursuit?
In May 2018, Dr. Claire McCarthy posted on Harvard Health’s blog an article highlighting six reasons why children should spend time playing outdoors: sunshine, exercise, executive function, taking risks, socialization and appreciation of nature. Aren’t these still good reasons for adults to play outside? Why are we concerning ourselves with what others might think is childish play?
Several years ago, there was a movement among personal trainers to help their clients view working out as play instead of drudgery. Here is an example: Your doctor recommends 30 minutes of exercise four days a week to help you lose some weight and lower your blood pressure. You choose the kind of exercise. You decide on biking instead of running because your knees are not as young as they used to be.
You have another choice to make: do you purchase a stationary bike for the basement, or a new or gently used bike for riding around the neighborhood? For the first choice, you’ll get 30 minutes a day to stare at your basement; for the second, you have more options. If you choose to bike outdoors, your season is limited to March through November; however, you can make it fun. Choose to bike 15 minutes to a friend’s house and then spend 10 minutes chatting with them before riding home again.
Let’s go outside and play. What will you choose?
I love filling the yard with soap bubbles. My 22-year-old daughter likes stomping in puddles after a good rain shower. Life is more fun when you play on a regular basis. Let go of the expectations of other people and just play. Skip rope, build a sandcastle, climb a hill then dance your heart out to celebrate. 2020 has been a hard year for many of us, it’s time to find more joy in our lives through outdoor play.
