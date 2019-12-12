In November, I, along with hundreds of others from across our state, went to Butler University to hear noted journalist and author Richard Louv speak about the importance of connecting people to nature.
During the evening, Louv spoke about a variety of ways to encourage those connections and offered this reminder: “The more high-tech we become, the more nature we need.”
There is definitely a need to keep offering more time in nature to our children. Not just because they can have fun exploring, but because as they live in an ever-increasingly digital world, their brains need the freedom to unplug and reconnect with the natural world outside our doors.
Louv was asked, “How can we communicate our love of nature?” His answer was simple: stories. He encouraged all those present to tell their stories.
Now, I am encouraging you. During this often busy holiday season, I encourage you to share your own nature stories. These are gifts that cost nothing but time and can have lasting impacts upon future generations. Let your own story encourage your family to go explore the great outdoors.
Here is a little bit of my story:
When I was in elementary school, I joined Girl Scouts. Our leaders loved camping and hiking. While I had always enjoyed playing outside, they introduced me to new places to explore, like Turkey Run State Park. Our small troop went there often, and by the time we were in high school most of us girls could lead the hikes ourselves, pointing out hand holds and the best paths to follow on the most rugged trails.
We learned to pitch tents, cook over open fires, and we were not afraid to get dirty. Our leaders taught us outdoor survival skills in case we were ever on our own, but they also taught us that you have the most fun when you explore nature with friends.
I grew and gained a healthy respect for the outdoors. I also developed a love of history. When I married and we had kids, we made my love of history and both our love of the outdoors the basis for our family trips. Whether one day or seven, our family spends most of our days off and vacations outdoors. We hike trails, go birdwatching, climb sand dunes, explore sites like old forts, historic houses and Civil War battlefields, go kayaking, photograph wildflowers and trees, visit Turkey Run or Mounds, explore fish and wildlife areas, and walk beaches looking for shells.
I now work at Conner Prairie, a unique historic place where people of all ages, especially kids, learn about Indiana history through stories while spending time outdoors. They make personal memories, whether interacting with arapawa goats, climbing Treetop Outpost or visiting with residents of 1836 in Prairietown. It joins my love of history and the outdoors.
What is your special nature place or nature story? It is time to tell others about it!
