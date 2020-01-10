Our personal experiences deepen our connection to, and stewardship of, nature and the world around us. Just as we get to know a person better by spending time together as friends, we get to know more about nature as the total amount of time we spend in it accumulates.
When I was in elementary school, my parents took my brother and me out into our yard in the fall and challenged us to try to find as many different kinds of leaves as we could. We gathered them up, and then the four of us sat on a blanket while my dad helped us sort them out and identify them. It’s 40 years later, and I still have this vivid memory of time spent in nature.
When we were in high school, some of our friends came over and collected leaves for their biology class collections from our yard. Because my brother and I had learned about our own trees, we were able to help our friends with identification. Those skills still work today. I may not be able to identify each of the five kinds of oak trees my mom has from memory, but I can quickly match them to the correct page in “Fifty Trees of Indiana” or another field guide.
Our youngest daughter participated in Forestry in 4-H. For many years, we identified leaves together. She continues to be a friend and steward of Indiana forests as a young adult because of her own personal experiences in nature. Did my dad envision this when he sent me out looking for leaves? I have no idea, but I do know it’s fulfilling for me to pass on a love of outdoor activities, so I imagine he had a similar idea all those decades ago.
If you are wondering how to encourage others toward a more meaningful stewardship of our shared natural resources this year, then look for ways to help them have direct, personal encounters with nature.
Consider hosting a wintertime outdoor event or get-together for your neighborhood or work colleagues. There is something magical about gathering together to enjoy the snow with fort building, snow sculptures, snowball fights. These are fun for kids and adults. But they won’t happen regularly if we don’t take time to encourage others to join us! Too often we decide to curl up inside under a blanket and wait out winter. Guess what? Winter is going to be here for a while, so don’t miss out on a whole season of natural wonder.
Those friends who gather with you this season will start accumulating nature hours. When spring arrives, you can invite them to go on a wildflower hike, plant native flowers in their own yard or go birdwatching with you.
Time spent in nature is a balm to our world weary souls. Be like Robert Frost, and take the road less traveled. It will make all the difference!
