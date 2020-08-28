I was shopping at one of our fine area establishments recently when I overheard a man loudly complaining about the “stupid” policies this particular national chain had put in place.
Granted, this individual wasn’t clamoring about having to wear a face covering, which he wasn’t doing appropriately anyway. Instead, his ire and sarcasm were directed toward the directional arrows on the floors in the aisles of the store.
Though I never heard the clerks who were stocking shelves nearby actually say anything to this man, he apparently thought it was a waste of time to have such markings installed. People weren’t going to pay attention to them anyway, he loudly announced in front of his small children and to anyone within earshot.
It reminded me of one of those funny scenes from “The Simpsons” where Grampa Simpson shakes his fists at the sky.
In March, we were worried that we wouldn’t be able to frequent establishments in a normal manner again. So much was changing so rapidly, and the rumors were circulating nonstop. I think just about all of us at some point during the spring stocked up on supplies.
Though we’re far from back to our routines, we can at least go shopping, grab a bite to eat or watch a high school football game. We just have to follow some simple rules and suggestions in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Thus, the directional arrows. Don’t walk back-and-forth in an aisle and it’ll limit direct contact with other customers. It’s really about as simple as it gets, it just requires a little effort and attention to detail.
But, no. Instead, there’s an element of our society that believes doing anything beyond what they’ve always done is an infringement of their rights and the start of a dictatorship. It’s absurd, but it’s 2020.
Let’s not forget that so many folks are following the guidelines. It requires some effort and sacrifice from them, too, but they put on their adult shoes and get it done. If it weren’t for them, it would be scary to think about how many people would have already been infected with COVID-19.
The complaints about what has been asked are largely illogical. It’s not difficult to wear a mask for a few minutes while inside a business. It’s not life-altering to walk down an aisle in one direction. George Washington isn’t rolling over in his grave because we’re being asked to wash our hands frequently.
But the point of this column isn’t to focus on those who won’t, but rather to give thanks to those who do. Primarily, those employees who work in service-related businesses like groceries, restaurants and gas stations deserve a big pat on the back.
While situations vary based on the employer, most of these workers aren’t making great wages. In fact, the server behind the counter at the fast-food joint probably doesn’t bring home enough income to support a family. Yet, they’re on the frontline, being exposed to strangers, helping keep the economy going and people fed. And there they are, catching the brunt of the complaints from customers based on decisions they likely had little to no input in making.
We’ve made great consideration — as we should — of the medical workers and public safety employees who’ve put their lives in danger during this pandemic. They deserve our admiration and support.
But we also need to be thankful for employees who are often overlooked just because their jobs might not be considered flashy or appealing. Not only have they continued to work while many others were laid off as a safety precaution, but also they’ve done so while enduring the worst of people.
Back in March we started into this pandemic with a spirit of teamwork. As the months have passed, so has our overwhelming sense of unity in fighting COVID-19. We are taking our frustrations out on people who can’t control what’s happening, and it’s not helping anyone.
This pandemic isn’t ending soon. We are back to normal in some ways, but it’s too early to tell how long that will last.
With the number of students and teachers in quarantine continuing to rise in southern Indiana, it’s hard to imagine the school year will last for a full session with in-person learning being an option.
We may have to vote by mail to protect the vulnerable from the coronavirus.
We may see sports seasons canceled at all levels.
We may endure wearing a mask in public for several months to come.
We may continue to be asked to not push our shopping cart up-and-down the same aisle to limit interactions.
But we can get through all of this with a little bit of understanding and a sense of respect for others. If we can’t do that, we have bigger problems than a virus.
