It was one of those rare days when the three little boys stayed with Daniel and Julia left for school, leaving baby Joshua, four-year-old Hosanna, and me to spend the day thrift shopping with other ladies from church. This rare event had been planned since last summer, and now the day had finally arrived.
I strapped a car seat on either side of me, kicked off my shoes, and chatted with friends as we caught up on the latest news. We were 30 minutes from our destination when I spied a beautiful rainbow. "Look Hosanna; there is a rainbow!" I exclaimed. She was thrilled to see it for herself. "Hmm," I mused. I wonder if it has any significance to our day, it felt like a gentle touch of God.
Moments later, another 15 passenger van pulled right onto the highway, as we were cruising 60 miles an hour. No vehicle could slow down enough in the distance between the two vans. Despite the driver's best efforts to slow and swerve to the side, there was no way around it. There was a sickening crash as broken portions of both vehicles sailed through the air. I glanced either side of me at my dear little ones. Praise God they were both as securely strapped as ever, perfectly safe. Utter relief swept through me. Yet, I was alarmed as the girl in the passenger seat lay motionless on the floorboard by my feet. And, right before my eyes was other van's driver, an older man, limp in his seat. Despite it all, I sensed a deep peace from a God.
Our driver ordered us out of the vehicle as she spied smoke coming from the other van's engine. At first, the door didn't budge. I was greatly relieved as my dear friends bailed out, and I unbuckled my children. Scooping Joshua in one arm, making a quick grab for my things, I grabbed Hosanna's arm with my free hand, as we too, made a quick exit. Muddy water soaked through my socks, but I couldn't care less. As long as we're all safe, that was all I cared about.
I handed Joshua to one of the girls and snuggled Hosanna up to me, who was feeling quite traumatized by this time. We sat on a grass strip next to the highway. Gently I explained to Hosanna how the other van driver, 86, who was now coming to, must not have seen the red light as he pulled out in front of us. I told her that soon the sheriff, ambulance, and fire truck would come to help us.
Never before had I been so relieved to see all my friends, including the one from the front passenger seat, climb out and be relatively okay. My dear friend Leanna went to the hospital by ambulance, and we were later told she won't be able to put any weight on her left leg for three months due to a severely broken hip joint.
Once the paramedics cleared us, they took us to a shelter where we waited for another van to take us home. Now, guess who felt climbing onto another van? Not I. But, there was no other option. We had an hour to get back home. How delicious it felt to see and hug them all. I had earlier spoken with Daniel, briefly telling him our situation. Little Elijah, all smiles, piped up, "Mom, we prayed for you!"
In the following days, soreness set in as bruises appeared, revealing more of what happened at the accident, such as my arm that hit Joshua's car seat. Hosanna was proud to show the seat belt burn on her neck to others.
We have so much to thank God for; if there wouldn't have been a seat belt to hold me back, it is hard telling where I would have landed. So, tonight I am double blessed to have six beloved children who call me mother; and the love of my life, who calls me his wife.
Why not join me as I prepare Daniel's favorite Delicious Amish meatloaf for supper?
Delicious Amish Meatloaf
1 1/2 pound beef or venison
3/4 cup quick oats
3/4 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 cup chopped onions
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Glaze:
3/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce (opt)
1 1/2 tablespoon prepared mustard
3/4 cup brown sugar
Mix meat mixture all together.
Press in a 9 by 9 inch baking dish.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes, spread glaze on top.
Bake another 30 minutes or until no longer pink in center.
