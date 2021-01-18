I called my friend yesterday. “Hi, Bob, it’s Dick. I have a weird question to ask you. Mary Ellen and I disagree on what most people do. When you are finished brushing your teeth, do you rinse and spit or just spit?”
“Geesh, Dick, I have never thought about that until now. I’ll call you back at the end of your column.”
I managed to find a few websites on this very topic. One of the so-called experts said he had a small dental practice in rural Virginia with about 50 patients — a total of 200 teeth. He was a big fan of rinsing and then spitting after your daily brushing. Another dentist from England didn’t believe in rinsing, but he wasn’t a proponent of daily brushing, either.
A young dentist who is a big advocate of rinsing and spitting claims you should rinse because your mouth contains a lot of debris. My wife took great exception to this. “Wait a second, that could have been my chicken marsala. Who does he think he is, calling my cooking debris?”
John Love, a dentist in Knoxville, Tennessee, is considered “the leading voice on dental appliances.” Dr. Love is an advocate of spitting only, but he uses the word expectorate instead, which impressed one manufacturer when he auditioned to be the voiceover talent for their talking toothbrushes.
My favorite website on this topic makes a big deal that regardless of which method you use, the most important thing about dental health is to avoid sugary foods during the day. At the bottom of the website, there is this note: We Use Cookies.
One woman said she was 100% positive that her toothpaste tube says to “always rinse after use.” Then she reposted, apologizing that she had confused her toothpaste with her shampoo. Now she’s concerned that she may have swallowed too much soap.
I asked a few of my other friends, and there was a split in opinions on this topic, so I decided to bite the bullet and call my own dentist, although I knew that biting bullets was not something he recommended.
“Dr. Townshend, this is Dick Wolfsie. Could you tell me if I should spit and rinse after I brush, or just spit?”
“Dick, do you know how often I get asked that that question?”
“How often?”
“Never. Goodbye, Dick, and don’t forget to floss.”
This was becoming even more perplexing.
Floss, brush, spit, rinse?
Brush, floss, rinse, spit?
Spit, rinse, brush, floss?
Rinse, brush, spit, floss?
It was hard to wrap my head around this, not to mention my teeth. I realize some of those sequences made no sense. Why would you spit first? But I was considering every option.
Finally, I put the whole thing out of my mind and tried to think about important things like:
Should I put on both socks first and then my shoes, or one foot’s sock and shoe at a time? Also, should I shave before or after I shower?
With that, the phone rang. It was Bob calling me back, as promised.
“Dick, it’s Bob. Cathy just watched me in the bathroom. She says I brush, spit, rinse and spit. By the way, I also floss at the end.”
“That’s a big help, Bob. Thanks. I think I’m getting a better idea of the normal order.”
“You’re welcome. Now tell me, when should I use my mouthwash?”
