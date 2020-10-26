On a cold, rainy day last week, with nothing else to do, I decided to clean up my home … screen. Over the years, I’ve downloaded various apps to my cellphone, many of which I either never used, or I found too frustrating to get them to work properly. Here are a few that I have just deleted:
The Yo App: This app allows me to simply hit the notification button and the word “Yo” is sent to the desired person in my contacts. Just the word Yo. Nothing else. Millions of people downloaded this app. I was hoping I could change the word Yo to Oy. No luck.
PlantSnap: When my wife and I take walks in our neighborhood nature preserve, we often wish we knew the names of the flora. (That’s a fancy word for plants, but I hope using it makes me sound smarter.) With PlantSnap, I click a photo and in seconds the application reveals the plant or tree I am looking at. One night I was messing with the app in bed and accidentally snapped a photo of my toes. I was surprised to find that I do not have a foot at the end of my leg but a fine example of a Pleurotus cystidiosus — or for those uninitiated in the world of fungi, that’s an oyster mushroom. My left thumb was identified as a flower called Ledebouria mokibulanenisis. My middle finger is for this ridiculous app.
iBeer Free: Ninety million people have downloaded this app. It turned my phone screen into a mug of beer and I could simulate enjoying a nice cold one any time I wanted. It had a natural-looking bubble effect with a realistic foam animation. Mary Ellen commented that when I used it, I got a little tipsy. She said I either needed to delete the app or have a something to eat with my brew. I downloaded the iMunchies app to enjoy some virtual popcorn. We don’t go to the movies anymore because of COVID, so I have deleted it.
Carrr Matey: I originally downloaded this because it helped me locate where I parked my car. I mark a treasure map on my phone, then a pirate’s voice helps direct me back to my vehicle. I deleted the app because losing the car is not a problem for me anymore. I’m retired and don’t go out much, so my car is always at my house. Unless I have had way too many iBeer drinks, I am really good at finding my garage.
Headspace: This application teaches you meditation and helps you doze off easily at night. It begins with this advice: “Breathe in, breathe out.” If you can’t do that, use your phone to call 911. I found the app soothing, but recently they added a lot of bells and whistles that kept me up all night. Hmmm … that came out different than I meant it. What I mean is, it got so complicated, I was up late every evening trying to figure it out. I just deleted the app, and now I’m sleeping like a baby. So not using it works even better.
I just touched my phone with my finger and the glass suddenly looked as if I had accidentally shattered it to bits. It’s a prank app called Crack My Screen. I’m keeping that one.
