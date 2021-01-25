My brother-in-law Tom gave me a generous gift for Christmas, an Apple Watch Series 5. Tom is a techie kind of guy. He once worked at an Apple Genius Bar and got a promotion for thinking on the job. I once worked at a bar and was fired for drinking on the job.
Tom always wants the latest cutting-edge technical wizardry, which explains the six different air fryers in his kitchen. When he bought the Series 6 Apple Watch, he graciously gave me his Series 5. He has sent me hand-me-down stuff before, which is why I have eight different iPhones in my desk drawer.
When I received the watch, I was a little daunted. It came with no directions, unlike my washer/dryer set that has a 72-page manual, or my new car that has an 80-page guide with a CD, which is funny because the car doesn’t have a CD player.
I called Tom in Oregon and admitted that his gift was just too overwhelming for me. “Come on, Dick. You just think you are out of your league. Relax. Don’t be nervous. The key is not to be intimidated. That’s the problem others have had.”
“Tom, that is exactly the same advice you gave me when I married your sister.”
He told me I could call him at any time, and he would walk me through whatever issue I was having. The watch performs thousands of functions, but one of the first things you have to do is pick a face for it. There are dozens of different options to choose from. For example, there is one face that encourages you to breathe mindfully, and another called Solar, which displays the sun’s position in the sky like a sun dial that indicates the time. That is great for people who don’t have a watch … but you obviously do.
I thought I had mastered this first step, having chosen a face called AG Digital, which looks like the dashboard on a 747. It’s hard to tell the time, but it does alert me if I am experiencing headwinds, gauges how far off the ground I am and cites the visibility at the LA Airport. I was happy with my choice.
I went to bed and awoke the next morning with a Mickey Mouse face (scared the heck out of Mary Ellen). I must have touched something on the settings in my sleep, because there’s Mickey pointing to the time. It was hard to read, since I wasn’t totally sure if it was his feet or his hands I was supposed to look at. I didn’t know whether it was 8:20 or 2:40. Of course, if I just looked at his ears, it was five minutes before 1 a.m.
I tried to call Tom but couldn’t reach him. That was odd, considering he has three cell phones, two iPads and a couple of Apple Watches. He called me back later that morning …
“Tom, I need to get Mickey off my watch face.”
“What have you tried?”
“I’ve tried everything. I even called Disney World.”
Tom helped me expunge the rodent from my view and now I toggle between the Artist watch face and the Astronomy watch face.
As I said, there are lots more choices, but I’m most comfortable being two-faced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.