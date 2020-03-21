Cable TV services come with a variety of options, and many of the features are beneficial to people who are challenged in one way or another. There is closed captioning for folks who are hearing impaired. It’s also great for men who have perfectly good hearing but are married to women who like British mystery series. Without captioning, these poor guys wouldn’t have a clue what the actors are saying.
Also available from most cable systems is a feature called Video Description. A narrator describes what is going on during scenes, allowing those who are visually impaired to fully enjoy the show. Say, for example, you are watching a cop show and there’s a conversation between two detectives. Over the back-and-forth chatter, you might hear the narrator cut in to describe what is happening. In many cases, what the viewer sees is just as important as what is said. For example, recently on “Chicago P.D.” ...
NARRATOR: “Sergeant Voight stares at his captain. Voight removes the gun from his holster and places it on the desk, then winks at his partner who has just entered the room.”
It’s a very cool service for folks who need it, but the other day I hit the wrong button and accidentally caused the Video Description feature to kick in. We tried everything, but we couldn’t turn it off. After about 10 minutes, we just closed our eyes. That was way simpler than Googling: How do I silence the guy who keeps telling us what is happening in the scene when we can see it ourselves?
I started to wonder what a Video Description would be like if someone narrated a day in the lives of the Wolfsies. It would start at breakfast:
“Dick, would you like some of this fresh-pressed veggie juice I just made from carrots and spinach?”
“Sure. Thanks! It looks great.”
NARRATOR: While Mary Ellen moves to the other side of the kitchen to put food in the cat’s bowl, Dick pours the green liquid down the drain, then smiles, holding up the empty glass and pretending he drank it in one gulp.
(Later, at dinner)
“Dick, please pull your chair closer to the table. I don’t want any spaghetti sauce to spill on our new carpet.”
“Don’t worry, Dear. I’m very careful when I eat.”
NARRATOR: Mary Ellen begins to talk to their son, Brett. Dick notices that some marinara sauce landed on the floor. Mary Ellen sees Dick stealing a glance at the mess. Dick bends down to blot the red stain. Mary Ellen points to the floor and mouths the words, “Look, he did it again,” to Brett.
(The next morning)
“Mary Ellen, I can’t find my cell phone.”
“Sometimes you leave it in your robe pocket. Did you look there?”
“Of course, that’s the first place I looked.”
NARRATOR: Mary Ellen goes to front door to get the newspaper. Dick runs into the bathroom and finds his phone in his robe pocket, then runs back to the living room and sticks the phone between the couch cushions. Mary Ellen returns.
“Hey, guess what: I found it here in the couch.”
NARRATOR: Mary Ellen turns away from his view and rolls her eyes. The camera follows Dick to the basement where he sits at his computer and begins his column for this week, all about Video Descriptions.
