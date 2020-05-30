Mary Ellen and I received identical packages in the mail the other day, both about the size of a deck of cards. We had each made recent purchases online.
“That can’t be my Emeril Lagasse pressure cooker,” said my wife.
“And it’s certainly not my Black and Decker leaf blower.”
I wasn’t positive, though, since I had been misled in the past by pictures in ads. I’m sure you have been disappointed when the raisins in your cereal were way smaller than the photo on the box.
In each of our cartons we found a tiny gadget. It was sent by our insurance company to monitor driving performance, calculating speed, distance, braking, and mileage. They call it SmartRide. I used to call it Mary Ellen.
It came with a short instruction manual labeled QUICK START GUIDE. JUST PLUG IT IN. Words like “quick” and “easy” always scare me. When Handyman magazine has a cover feature titled, “A QUICK AND EASY WAY TO BUILD A DECK,” I buy People magazine instead.
Our cars were parked in the driveway, so we walked outside to our respective vehicles. Mary Ellen got into her seat, but I made the mistake of crouching down and trying to insert my head between the floor of the car and the steering wheel. I searched everywhere for a place to plug in the SmartRide, but without success. I wondered if there was some hidden slot for electronics, so I pushed every button I could find. No place to insert these prongs, yet I did open the trunk, pop the hood and close the garage door. I also found three dollars in change and a pair of sunglasses missing since the pandemic began.
I pulled up YouTube videos of people installing this thingamajig. I watched multiple examples but I still couldn’t find the place in my car where the plug fit. Mary Ellen was in her car watching YouTubes on her phone, but I noticed she got distracted with a video of a cat swatting at a ball like a soccer goalie.
We kept looking at each other, shrugging our shoulders, neither of us having any luck. At one point we both started laughing hysterically. Some of our neighbors witnessed this and came over to ask what was going on. After being cooped up with their spouses for three months, they were desperate for anything fun to do.
I finally called my friend Jim, who is also my agent with Nationwide.
“Hi, this is Jim. Nationwide is on your side.”
“Yeah, Jim, I’m sure it is. But which side? The right side? The left side? Bottom side? Give me a hint where to find the right outlet in my car.”
“I get a lot of calls like this, Dick. You need to see your dealer.”
It was an ominous remark. When I hear that on “Chicago P.D.,” someone ends up dead.
The benefit of using this monitor is that you can get up to a 40% discount if your stats suggest you are a safe driver and unlikely to have an accident. Our discount should be higher. We haven’t gone anywhere in 12 weeks, unless you count backing out of the driveway to get to our mailbox.
As of this evening, neither of us has figured out where to install this in our cars, and it’s frustrating. I’d change to Liberty Mutual, but I also don’t want an Emu in my passenger seat.
