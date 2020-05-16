My wife is always shoving articles in front of me from myriad publications she subscribes to that contain information about healthy living, like Prevention and AARP. My favorite is: “Should I eat this?” I will save you the trouble. The answer is probably no.
The last issue of Consumer Reports was politely placed in front of my face with this cover headline: “HOW TO EAT LESS PLASTIC.”
The actual article inside is titled: “THINK YOU DON’T EAT PLASTIC?”, which is a sentence fraught with both dietary and grammatical issues.
I have to admit, the subject intrigued me. For years, I’ve been trying to cut back on digesting plastic, limiting my intake of Saran Wrap, 6-inch rulers and soda straws. It’s not easy; temptation is everywhere.
But seriously, CR has done a great deal of research on this, and apparently the average person eats the equivalent of a credit card a week. You can imagine how deadly it would be to swallow an entire MasterCard. You certainly would not want to expire before the card does.
I hate it when scientists try to simplify statistics by putting them in terms they think the everyday person can relate to:
If pet owners could somehow collect all the pet hair they accidentally consume in a year, they could knit a sweater.
Over a lifetime, you generate wax build-up in your ears that would make enough candles to top a 6-year-old’s birthday cake.
If you don’t wash your hair at least once a month, the oil secreted from your scalp could lubricate a bike chain.
“Look at this,” Mary Ellen said, pointing to the article in CR. “All these micro-plastic particles are in the air — billions of them. This makes breathing very dangerous, Dick. You have to be really careful when you inhale.”
This put a lot of pressure on me, because inhaling is like half of what my breathing has been all about for most of my life. Mary Ellen said not to worry about the exhaling. So we split the difference. Compromise! Isn’t that what marriage is all about?
A few new rules have been laid down in my home: I am no longer allowed to reheat food in a plastic container, or microwave anything on a paper plate. I can’t use the plastic bags provided in the supermarket. I have to bring my own cloth bags, which I had already been doing … but I always forget and leave them in the trunk when I go in the store. Every time. Before I go in our house, I transfer everything to the cloth bags. But now I am hiding 300 plastic bags in my underwear drawer.
I read in that magazine that to control the amount of plastic you ingest, you should be sure to dust and vacuum every day. I underlined that part and showed it to my wife who generally handles those parts of the housework. She read it, placed the magazine down and said:
“Don’t believe everything you read.”
