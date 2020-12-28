According to the cover of the Dec. 14 edition of Time magazine, the year 2020 was “The Worst Year Ever”.
Sad to say, there is a lot of truth in that for many of us, but I have sought for the last 50 weeks to find humor in a world that desperately needs some laughs. So, as I do every year at this time, here is a quick look back at a few of my most comment-generating columns of the past year. In this case, hindsight really is 2020. So, thanks to…
…my wife, who refused to characterize my daily exercise routine as running, or jogging or even fast walking. I Googled the difference and showed Mary Ellen the miles-per-hour rundown for each definition. “Look up running in place,” she said.
…an article in Consumer Digest that warned we are all unknowingly eating too much plastic. Apparently, the average person eats the equivalent of a credit card each week. You can imagine how deadly it would be to swallow your entire MasterCard. You don’t want to expire before the card does.
…the city of New Rochelle, New York, my hometown. I reminisced about how Buffalo Bob Smith of Howdy Doody fame owned a liquor store two minutes from my house. My mom was a fan of a few too many cocktails before dinner, as was Bob before his show — or so the rumor went. When I accompanied my mother on a trip to the store to buy whiskey, both Mom and Bob denied he was Buffalo Bob. I was pretty sure I was correct because I was the only one of us not drinking in the middle of the day.
…our local homeowner association that organized a cornhole tournament this past summer. Mary Ellen was very concerned about COVID, so I had to constantly rub my hands with antibacterial gel. I also wasn’t allowed to eat off the pitch-in buffet table because, to quote my wife, “You’ve touched everyone’s equipment in the neighborhood.”
…The PlantSnap app claims that with a click of your smart phone camera it can name any plant you might want to identify. One night, I was messing with the app and accidentally snapped a photo of my toes. I was surprised to find that I do not have a foot at the end of my leg but rather a fine example of a Pleurotus cystidiosus — or for those unschooled in the world of fungi, my toes are actually mushrooms.
…my wife (again) who apparently has major crushes on two men seen on TV. First, Idris Elba. This 6 foot, 3 inches, talented actor is a major hunk with a British accent. She also has a thing for Dr. Anthony Fauci. Standing 5 feet, 7 inches, he’s a brilliant immunologist, and is articulate and measured. What do I have in common with either of these men? I was once 5 feet, 7 inches.
…to my insurance company that gave me a gadget to insert in the car dashboard. It monitors my driving habits to demonstrate I am a safe driver and therefore less likely to have an accident. I had a perfect driving record. Maybe that’s because I haven’t gone anywhere in 10 months, unless you count backing out of the driveway to get to the mailbox.
Finally, to WISH-TV. The day I retired after 30 years, I said to my boss it seemed like just yesterday that I had no idea what camera to look into, and that I felt nervous and unprepared for my segment on the air.
“That was yesterday,” he said.
Have a great 2021, everybody!
