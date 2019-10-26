Below are some of the items from the new fall Hammacher Schlemmer gift catalog. This 171-year-old company offers a lifetime guarantee on their products, but for the life of me, I can’t figure out how they come up with these ideas.
Phone sanitizer
According to HS, the average cellphone has more germs than a public restroom. It’s probably true. I leave my phone in a public restroom several times a week. Their gadget disinfects your phone with a germicidal light. Don’t worry, you can still make dirty phone calls.
Silent dog toys
Now your dog can play with his squeaky toy and you don’t have to go batty listening to it — since only your pooch can hear it. And you never have to replace his toy, because you’ll never know when it’s broken.
Glasses locator
You attach this device to your specs and it connects via Bluetooth and uses an Android app to locate your glasses on an interactive map. Your cellphone rings when the glasses are nearby. How cool is that? Now, where the heck did I leave my phone?
Bank machine
This child’s toy looks like a real ATM and teaches little ones to deposit and withdraw money. What does the machine say? If you deposit cash, it says “Thank you.” If you withdraw, it says: “Sorry kid, that’s a five-dollar service charge.”
Salt, pepper mills
The shakers are in the shapes of chess pieces, but I do not recommend this gift for people who are chess fanatics. One woman reported that she gave these to her husband as a gift. That night, she asked him to pass the salt and it took him 4 minutes to make the move.
Fish-catching boat
The perfect gift for the absolute laziest person in your life. It’s a pint-sized boat that fishes for you. Yes, it trolls the lake, sets the hook when the fish strikes and then brings the fish back to shore. It’s $69.95, and for an extra six bucks you can get a sign to put on your front door that says, “Home fishing.”
Toe alignment socks
Do you wake up every morning and wonder “Are my toes properly aligned?” These socks have built-in dividers between your toes to keep them in the correct position. Also available are the Bunion Comfort Socks. These oven-mitt–like socks separate your big toe from the second toe to reduce pain. Playing “This Little Piggy Goes to Market” with the kids is no longer any fun.
Indoor curling
The ice is replaced with a white-colored mat, the stones of granite are now illuminated discs, and the fans, who are usually asleep in the stands, are now snoozing on your couch. Yes, the world’s most boring sport is now available to play at home. I know, calling it the world’s most boring game will offend some people, except those who play shuffleboard in their basement.
I look forward to the Christmas edition of the catalog. For a humor writer, it’s a gift.
