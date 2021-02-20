When I conduct Leadership Training Seminars or coaching others I share that, “Leadership is influence and power. You can have a great effect upon a person, condition, development, and situation.”
When you give a recommendation, or when someone recommends you, consider it as expert testimony regarding the ability to to perform a task.
You have power. What you have to say about something or someone can have great influence on others. Name recognition is so powerful — it carries great weight. Your name carries great weight!
“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22:1)
American Author John C. Maxwell has written dozens of books on success, leadership, mentorship and more. In his blog, "How Leaders Gain Influence: Actions," Maxwell wrote about influence increasing gradually.
"Influence doesn’t come to us instantaneously; it increases gradually," he said. "Nor does influence develop by accident. Instead, it grows as we purposefully take action to earn the trust and win the respect of others.” Maxwell states that “an influencer enlarges people, navigates for people, connects with people, empowers people, and reproduces other leaders.”
You have great influence. Your recommendation can greatly bless someone. By you recommending a person, service or business to a friend, you can make a great difference in their life. Always strive to use your influence to bless someone.
Your recommendation can also hurt someone. A negative review might have a long lasting effect on that individual. Please make sure that if your feedback is negative it is based only on the lack of ability the individual has to be able to perform the task.
Be clear that blessings and “cursings” can have a boomerang effect. What one sends out can come back upon them. A saying I always use is “Be Sweet!” Its origin is from scripture.
“Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and health to the bones.” (Proverbs 16:24)
One good thing to always remember is remember how you got where you are now. You did not do it all by yourself. Sure, you might have put the work in for where you are, but you probably needed someone you know (or do not know) that spoke on your behalf.
Consider the Golden Rule when yielding your influence.
“And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” (St Luke 6:31)
A parallel to Jesus decree is this commandment: “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”
Therefore, let us take care to not use our influence to intentionally hurt someone. Again, your gift of influence has been given to you so that you can bless others.
And, let's remember for Whom we wield this influence.
"At the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth.” (Philippians 2:10)
Be a great leader. Always strive to use your influence and ability to make recommendations very wisely. Remember that some of your situation in life could one day be in the hands of another. If you believe that you deserve grace shouldn’t someone else deserve some grace from you also?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net.
