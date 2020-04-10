The last few weeks have tested our IU Health team, our health care colleagues across the region and our communities in ways we never imagined. Pandemics are a common topic in the disaster drills we do to prepare for the worst, but it would be hard to say that any drill could have created a reliable playbook for us to follow as we face COVID-19.
Through it all, I’ve witnessed bravery, resolve, creative problem solving and generosity in doses that can’t be measured. Our teams feel the care and concern our communities have for them as they do the difficult work of caring for all of our patients, including those diagnosed with this virus.
We understand and share the growing restlessness of being isolated from work and friends. And we understand the legitimate fears about economic harm caused by shutting down so much of our economy to combat the spread of this new coronavirus. As frustrating as it feels, the best thing we can do for the health of our families, our communities, and our economy, is to persevere in keeping our distance from each other a little longer. This is a time that calls for unity around the concept of a shared societal outcome through our collective actions. It will be well worth it.
So what can you do to help besides continuing to stay home, maintain social distancing, practice good hand washing and avoid touching your face (it’s tough, I know!)? If you do nothing but those things, believe me, it matters to our team of frontline caregivers. Every infection prevented is a win.
• For people wanting to donate supplies, or prepackaged meals or snacks, please visit iuhealth.org/donate-covid-19.
• For folks wanting to send messages of support for our team, we thank you and encourage you to share that goodwill on social media and tag our hospitals. We’ll make sure we “like” and “share” so that our team members get your touch-free message.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19 and connect to great online resources from IU Health including the virtual care team, please visit iuhealth.org/coronavirus.
Let me leave you with one last thought: in time, as we reflect on these moments and evaluate what we learned, I hope we emerge with a greater understanding and appreciation of how connected we all are.
For better or worse, the actions I take today can impact someone I’ve never met tomorrow. Please continue to do your part to “flatten the curve.” Please continue to have first responders and health care workers — all of them, from nurses to housekeepers to physicians to respiratory therapists and everyone in between — in your prayers. And please, remember that we’re #INthistogether.
