I saw a meme on Facebook with a number of levels – you know, the tools you use to make sure a picture is hanging level, for example. On each level was a piece of masking tape with the word “wrong” written on it. The punchline was, “this is wrong on so many levels.”
As far as jokes go, it is fair. But the saying itself is quite serious. Some problems are anything but simple; they are truly multilayered. Such is the case with the current pandemic.
The first thing that comes into my mind when I think about the COVID pandemic is “death.” I have lost two friends to COVID, one a friendly acquaintance and another a very close friend. Both men were 45 years old. We will soon be approaching the 500,000 casualty mark – half a million people!
It will take years to assess the full impact of this pandemic. In today’s column, I would like to highlight two consequences of the pandemic apart from economics, and then offer some hope in the near future.
The first consequence is about a rise in the murder rate (intentional killing). According to Foxnews.com, “Murder rates saw a ‘historic’ increase in 2020 compared to 2019, with more than 1,200 additional killings year-over-year in a sample of 34 American cities, according to a study released Monday.
“... Homicide rates jumped by 30% from 2019 to 2020, while gun assault and aggravated assault rates climbed 8% and 6%, respectively, experts found.”
Chicago, for example, documented 481 homicides in 2019, but 748 in 2020. COVID is not the only criminal on the loose!
The second consequence involves schooling. According to United Press International, “Restrictions and lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic could have a very far-reaching impact on children by limiting their future income, due to the disruptions in education, according to study published Monday.
The analysis from Britain’s Institute for Fiscal Studies projects that keeping children out of classrooms will cost them about $55,000 in lost income over their lifetimes.”
The UPI article implies that the U.S. is expected to have similar consequences. I think we need to applaud the many schools throughout the land, for they and their staffs jumped in with both feet to offer virtual school and other creative options; still, in-person schooling works best for the way most students operate. Fortunately, Kokomo area schools have been able to offer in-person classes.
Now for some good news. Israel has always been an innovative nation of survivors, and Israeli smarts are paying off. According to the BBC, “Israel’s vaccination program is showing signs of working to drive down infections and illness in the over-60s.
“The fall appears to be most pronounced in older people and areas furthest ahead in their immunization efforts.
“This suggests it is the vaccine, and not just the country’s current lock down, taking effect.
“Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) figures show 531 over-60s, out of almost 750,000 fully vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus (0.07%).
“And far fewer fell ill, with 38 becoming hospitalized with moderate, severe or critical disease – a tiny proportion.”
Help is on the way, locally, too! According to Tyler Juranovich (Kokomo Tribune), “… the COVID vaccine at Howard County’s ... clinic [opened] at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center this past week, and ... 5,623 county residents … have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday morning ...
“The clinic, operated by the Howard County Health Department, currently runs three days a week – Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday ... The Tribune visited the vaccine clinic for about an hour on Thursday. The whole process, from check-in, to getting the vaccine and to waiting for either 15 minutes in case of an allergic reaction or 30 minutes if one has had a history of reactions …”
The pandemic has changed the course of millions of lives, and who knows what will remain when the smoke clears? But folks, we can squint and see the finish line on a clear day. We will get there.
