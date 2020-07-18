Emil stopped by to shoot the breeze and sip some coffee.
“Hi, Emil, good to see you!” I welcomed. We waved at one another, our COVID substitute for a handshake.
“It sure is good to be able to go to a restaurant again,” Emil began. “Vy and I went out to Martino’s yesterday, Oriental King the day before. We have a restaurant deficit, and we plan to hit them all. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, even for restaurants. Can’t wait to try the new Cajun place opening up. Mind if I grab a cup of coffee?”
“Help yourself,” I replied. “I ground up some of the good beans from Tanzania, so you are in for a treat. You know where the cups are. Just make sure you take your own spoon. The days of a community spoon are over, you know.”
“So have you two been out to eat lately?” Emil probed.
“We picked up some carry-outs from the Great Wall and Julianno’s, but haven’t visited the restaurants yet. That will be forth-coming!” I chuckled. “The warm weather has been great for grilling, walking and bike riding. When I get out there, I forget that we are still restricted.”
“I know what you mean,” Emil responded. “Say, been digging up anything interesting lately?”
“Well, I was thinking about cleaning out some cans past their best-if-used-by dates, until I found out these dates are set by the companies that make these products, not the government. As a matter of fact, I printed off a good summary: ‘These dates are placed on products as a prediction of how long the item will last in peak condition, or with the best flavor and optimum nutrition. This date is not a sell-by date or an expiration date. Canned foods can last years past this date …’” [source: families.com]
“I already knew that, “Emil responded. “It is perishable things – like meat or dairy – where the dates matter. But people don’t know that, so they throw out their canned goods and buy more. They are actually good even for decades. The meat in your freezer, not so long!”
I chuckled. Emil had teased me when he saw me cutting off freezer-burn from a roast a few weeks back. “What have you come up with?”
Emil eagerly answered. “I love mysteries, as you know.”
“So do I – especially who-done-its where you get the clues and could possibly figure it out. Like ‘Death in Paradise’ or ‘Ellery Queen,’” I interrupted.
“But real life mysteries grip me, too,” Emil explained. “I just read something from Fox News about a virologist who escaped from China and was an early researcher on the cornonavirus. She claims that the Chinese government knew of human-to-human transmission as early as December. It sounds like she has a lot more information that might surprise us. Yan Li-Meng is quoted by foxnews.com:
“’I am waiting to tell all the things I know, provide all the evidence to the U.S. Government,’ Yan added. ‘And I want them to understand, and I also want the U.S. people to understand how terrible this is. It is not what you have seen ... This is something very different. We have to chase the true evidence and get the real evidence because this is a key part to stop this pandemic. We don’t have much time.’”
“Does that sound ominous or what?” I responded. “‘We don’t have much time?’”
“We’ll see what comes of this,” Emil added. “There might be more to this pandemic than meets the eye, or we might have a case of over-reaction. Time will tell.”
“Changing subjects,” I meandered, “wouldn’t it be nice to see a Jackrabbits game? Or even reruns of baseball games from a few years back?”
“Elmer is in such a bad way that he is getting up at 5:30 to watch live baseball from Korea on ESPN,” Emil explained.
“I don’t love baseball that much,” I commented.
“Neither do I. But life in COVID times is different, isn’t it? If this continues, maybe we’ll start watching baseball from Asia at an ungodly hour, too?”
“Never say never, they say,” I reminded.
Emil chuckled at my contradictory statement.
