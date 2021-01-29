Because of losing two dear friends and seeing people I know fighting COVID, I have been dealing with grief. Time – which seems to zoom by – has been passing more slowly. Grief is a normal part of life, and not something to evade.
There are many things that can get us down, including grief, but that is not the same thing as long-term severe depression.
Some people are depressed right now simply because of the weather. This is not a particular problem for me because I thrive during January and February. My allergies dissipate and I feel better than during any other time of year. Sure, I am out of the mainstream in this area: but at least I know it!
Many people – including some of my readers – battle what has come to be known as “Winter Depression.” This is serious stuff. WebMD explains this condition:
“Winter depression is still a mystery to scientists who study it. Many things, including brain chemicals, ions in the air, and genetics seem to be involved. But researchers agree that people who suffer from winter depression – also known as ‘seasonal affective disorder,’ a term that produces the cute acronym SAD – have one thing in common. They’re particularly sensitive to light, or the lack of it.”
When we take the relentlessly gloomy weather – with decreased sunlight, add to it fears from the pandemic, factor in riots in Washington, and top it off with the isolation surfacing from quarantine, voila: We have a perfect storm for depression.
If you are fighting the blues, you have nothing of which to be ashamed. There is plenty to be depressed about. You might even be saner than the rest of us who are not depressed.
Depression is a part of life. For some, it is an old – but undesirable – acquaintance, a mooching relative who won’t go home. For others, depression is an occasional visitor who drops by unexpectedly. For a few others, depression is a complete stranger.
Years ago, we were talking about depression in an adult Sunday school class. One class member opined, “I don’t understand how people get depressed all the time. I never get depressed.”
I tried to explain to him that everyone was different; we are born with differing personalities, differing body chemistry, and went through different experiences. Sometimes depression was simply anger turned inward. Sometimes it surfaces because of bad circumstances. Other times, it is body chemistry controlled by the seasons, barometric pressure, hormones – or a host of possibilities yet to be discovered. Depression describes a symptom, but its causes can be many and varied.
My friend listened kindly and politely, but was obviously unconvinced.
A few months later, this man experienced a stroke. I visited him in the hospital. His arm and leg were paralyzed, but he could talk. When I visited him, the first thing he said to me was, “Okay, now I’m depressed!”
Fortunately, this man’s physical condition improved significantly through therapy. Even though depressed, he never lost his sense of humor. But he had learned two important lessons: (1) just because it doesn’t happen to me doesn’t mean it isn’t real, and (2) we cannot always help being depressed. We can sometimes set ourselves up for depression by making foolish choices, but that’s another column (or 20).
In the Bible, Hannah, David, Elijah, and Abraham all experienced what we might classify as depression. Even Jesus is described as “a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief.” If you are feeling down, you are in good company. The last thing you need when you are depressed is false guilt for being depressed!
If your depression is serious, seek professional help. If your depression is more of the typical kind, accept it as part of life. Recognize that we are often the most realistic when we are down, and also the most teachable.
Soon the bleak dark days of winter will be overtaken by sunnier skies. The pandemic will end, or at least lessen. There is a time for everything under the sun, including the blues.
