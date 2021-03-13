I always look forward to reading the Kokomo Tribune. Sometimes, however, the news is sad. I was sorry to read that a respected firefighter, Martin Meyers, succumbed to the dreaded COVID-19 virus. Although I did not know this respected hero, let me express my sympathies to his family. Our prayers are with you.
I was, in another way, unhappy to read that the owners of the Markland Mall may be forced to declare bankruptcy. According to CNBC, “25% of U.S. malls are expected to shut within 5 years.” It is not just the Markland Mall that is in trouble; the decline of America’s malls began well before the pandemic. Not sure where this will lead. Will the current owners manage to hang onto the property, will another buyer purchase it, or will it go the way of the former Kokomo Mall – turned into a traditional shopping strip? Stay tuned to find out!
Although wind turbines are not the most popular subject in central Indiana, their number continues to escalate. More wind turbines were installed in 2019 than in previous years, and 2020 significantly broke the 2019 record! As a result, 8.4% of all electricity consumed last year in the United States was generated by wind. Leading the statistics (for percentage) were the states of Iowa (58%) and Kansas (40%). Texas generates the most wind power, but these turbines only account for 20% of this massive state’s consumption.
St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on March 17. According to Wikipedia, Patrick was “active as a missionary in Ireland during the fifth century ... a late fourth-century date for the saint is not impossible. Early medieval tradition credits him with ...converting a society practicing a form of Celtic polytheism ... According to the autobiographical ‘Confession of Patrick’, when he was about sixteen, he was captured by Irish pirates from his home in Britain and taken as a slave to Ireland, looking after animals; he lived there for six years before escaping and returning to his family. After becoming a cleric, he returned to northern and western Ireland …”
Tradition has it that he used a three leaf clover to illustrate the nature of the Trinity.
I don’t have any Irish blood in me (no, my last name was not originally O’Vasicek), but I try to wear green in self-defense: I don’t want to be pinched! I do this despite the fact that more than one person has assured me that green is not my color.
When I introduced the column, I claimed that one subject might even produce “wonder.” It does for me. This phenomenon goes by several different titles: “trans-generational, racial, race, generational or genetic memory.”
“Genetic memory, simply put, is complex abilities and actual sophisticated knowledge inherited along with other more typical and commonly accepted physical and behavioral characteristics. In savants [defined below] the music, art or mathematical ‘chip’ comes factory installed,” writes Darold Treffert, a blogger for Scientific American.
The theory is that events that happen to us (especially traumas) alter our genetic material, and the memory of them is passed down intuitively to ones heirs. The ultimate example of this is the “savant.”
One definition of a “savant” is, “a person affected with a mental disability (such as autism) who exhibits exceptional skill or brilliance in some limited field (such as mathematics or music) …” Mozart, for example, was considered a savant, composing at age 6.
Individuals who are not born savants may become one via a brain injury, surprisingly. The thinking is that memories from our ancestors are assigned to the right side of the brain and inhibited by the left. An injury to the left side may release these memories. The result, in such cases, is a knowledge or skill base that was not learned, but inherited.
Traumas our ancestors experienced, for example, might give us a fear of certain situations – even though we never experienced the trauma. Thus our behavior and experiences could influence future generations – even if we never meet our descendants. A lot to ponder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.