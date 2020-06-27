Today’s column is a medley of opinions and comments. I begin by praising another columnist’s work. Michael Hick’s June 22 column, headlined “Changing dynamics in modern American fatherhood,” rang my bell. His analysis is worth reading – you might dig through your pile of old papers or find the e-edition online.
His conclusions were enlightening: “The one area about family formation that is most pronounced is the role of educational attainment. Women with a four-year degree or higher have non-marital birth rates of about 10%. For those with a high school degree or less, the unwed birth rate is six times higher … In thinking about the role of fatherhood in the coming decades, educational attainment seems to play a dominant role in whom today’s young men will marry and father children with. Race matters less than at any time in our history, with the share of interracial marriages doubling in 30 years. Today, 1 in 6 new marriages are between people of a different race or ethnicity.
“... Men are increasingly likely to marry and father children with women whose education, rather than race or religion, is similar to theirs. Marriage rates between men and women who finished college are almost 50% higher than among those who did not complete high school. Moreover, divorce rates among those with a high school degree or less are four times that of college grads …”
Fascinating statistics. Fascinating.
Let me address a local danger. We recently saw a death in our area – and have seen a number of accidents – because motorists were confused about the new blinking yellow turn signals on Indiana 931. What steps, I wonder, have we taken to educate our drivers about what a blinking yellow light means?
Large signage with clear wording, like, “turn on yellow turn signal ONLY if opposite lanes are clear of traffic” might help. Perhaps we need to advertise this issue during community gatherings or make public service announcements. Lives are on the line!
Moving on, have you ever been frustrated by failing internet speeds? Has the problem increased since the quarantine? If so, you might be a victim of bandwidth throttling. If you find that your internet slows or even occasionally stops, the problem is not necessarily antiquated equipment or broken lines – it could be throttling. Heads up: Support personnel are probably not going to admit that your erratic speed issues are caused by throttling. So what is this?
Wikipedia explains concisely: “Bandwidth throttling is often used in Internet applications, in order to spread a load over a wider network to reduce local network congestion ... and so reduce their risk of the system crashing, and gain additional revenue by giving users an incentive to use more expensive tiered pricing schemes, where bandwidth is not throttled.”
Throttling is rationing out bandwidth speeds. You can compare it to slicing the pie into more pieces (your internet slows) or sitting out every fifth dance (your internet stops for a bit).
Despite more throttling, the internet has generally served us well, even though stretched and stressed from the quarantine. According to Forbes.com: “As millions of people go online for entertainment and more, total internet hits have surged by between 50% and 70%, according to preliminary statistics. Streaming has also jumped by at least 12%, estimates show …”
Despite the increase in traffic coupled with decreased tech personnel because of COVID-19, internet companies succeeded in keeping most of us online. Facebook, Zoom, and many other forms of social media were likewise put to the test. Although there were glitches along the way, the end result is that our society is more internet-dependent than ever. We are forevermore an online society, it seems.
Moving on, another consequence of the quarantine is the collapse of the shale industry. According to United Press International, oil is selling for under $30 a barrel, and, “30 percent of shale companies are technically insolvent when oil prices hit $35 per barrel or below, and 20 percent of companies suffer from ‘stressed financials.’ This makes a volatile industry even more disrupted, the report said. More than 190 shale companies have declared bankruptcy in the past 10 years.” Ouch!
Today’s medley is complete. Hope you enjoyed the blend.
