Sometimes being in leadership means I have to get involved in nasty situations or make heart-wrenching decisions. Choices are rarely between good and bad, it seems. Sometimes they are between good, better and best. At other times, the choices are between bad, worse and worst. Many of us are forced to choose what we consider to be the “least worst choice” time and time again. Such is life.
Right now, we face a double scare that we cannot get off our minds. One scare is the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other scare is the increasing violence in our cities (from anarchists on one hand and growth in violent crime on the other). Somewhere, perhaps lost in the shuffle, are the peaceful, sincere attempts to address racial injustices.
When I read the news about what is happening in some of America’s largest cities – and attempts by Washington to deal with the violence – I am thankful that I am not an elected official who is responsible for the consequences of any of these decisions. With privilege comes responsibility.
If I were an official, I would do what they are doing: make what I believe to be the best decisions in light of my worldview and convictions (which likely would differ from theirs). Some of our conflicting opinions arise because of our differing worldviews. At the same time, sometimes people with conflicting views about truth, the purpose of life, ethics and beliefs arrive at the same decisions. At other times, nobody really knows what to do.
Those at the helm of our cities, states and federal governments may exude confidence, but, if they are honest with themselves, they too might admit they sometimes struggle with uncertainty. It is much easier to be bold about our opinions when we don’t have lives on the line, or if long-term consequences do not haunt our consciences if we happen to be wrong. It is no fun to be in the hot seat, and that is why people of faith need to especially pray for our leaders, including the ones with whom we disagree.
I remember that joke: “There is one man in the world who has all the answers to the world’s problems – and he always sits next to me on the bus.”
The same is true with the COVID-19 situation. I have said it before and will say it again: We are still learning about this virus and how to best address it. The newest research suggests that the answers involve our T cells.
According to a BBC news article by Zaria Gorvett: “T cells are a kind of immune cell, whose main purpose is to identify and kill invading pathogens or infected cells. It does this using proteins on its surface, which can bind to proteins on the surface of these impostors. Each T cell is highly specific – there are trillions of possible versions of these surface proteins, which can each recognize a different target.”
The article then explains that this disease seems to affect the spleen and lymph glands, reducing the number of T cells. Younger people generally have plenty of T cells that can fight the virus, because the common cold develops those cells. That is why many younger Corona-positives show no symptoms at all. Unfortunately, older people have fewer T cells to begin with, and this could be why the disease is significantly more dangerous for the elderly. The key, according to the article, is to prevent the virus from destroying T cells.
It has been slow in coming, but the pieces of the puzzle may be fitting into place. It finally seems that all the leading medical authorities are in agreement: Masks make a difference. They primarily prevent us from spreading the virus to others, and, to a lesser degree, offer us some protection. Perhaps the on-again off-again debate is over!
We all have seasons of life we just have to “get through.” So does a nation. It’s hard, but let’s not run out of patience now.
