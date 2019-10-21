Are modern attention spans shrinking?
In my opinion, certainly and undoubtedly. But some beg to differ.
According to a 2017 BBC article: “You might have seen those stats in Time magazine, the Telegraph, the Guardian, USA Today, the New York Times or the National Post. Maybe you heard a Harvard academic citing them on US radio. Or perhaps you read the management book ‘Brief.’
“But if you pay a bit more attention ... the figure that everyone picked up on – about our shrinking attention spans – did not actually come from Microsoft’s research. It appears in the report, but with a citation for another source called Statistic Brain.”
The bottom line is that the basis for this conclusion was unclear.
A recent study from Denmark, documented in an April 2019 issue of The Guardian (theguardian.com), affirms that attention spans are really “narrowing.” Professor Sune Lehmann, who helped develop the study, comments: “It seems that the allocated attention time in our collective minds has a certain size but the cultural items competing for that attention have become more densely packed.”
“Content is increasing in volume, which exhausts our attention and our urge for ‘newness’ causes us to collectively switch between topics more regularly,” said Philipp Lorenz-Spreen of Max Planck Institute for Human Development that also participated in the study.
In other words, we are filling our minds up with too much exciting stuff and can no longer focus on the less-than-fascinating. Our maybe, better, we are out of the habit of focusing.
My interest in this subject is tied to the ability of congregants to focus. When it comes to sermons, for example, only some people can focus on “meaty,” sermons, rich in theological, exegetical or Biblical content. Puritan preachers typically spoke for two hours at a shot – I aim for an intense 30 minutes.
I am among those who refer to many popular contemporary church choruses as “7-11 songs:” Seven words repeated eleven times. Popular choruses with depth (like those authored by the Gettys or Sovereign Grace) have learned to communicate deep truths with short phrases, a good adaption. Hymns, on the other hand, take great focus, since the songs build in meaning from verse to verse.
What I have seen in my particular field is symptomatic of society in general (popular songs, for example, tend to have less progression of thought and frequent repetition).
We have more children than ever diagnosed with attention deficit. Is the problem growing, or is it simply that we did not recognize attention deficit in the past? I think it is both/and, but I think it is a growing problem. Those of us who are not classified as “attention deficit” probably cannot focus as well as our forefathers (my undocumented opinion).
Video games, the information explosion, the constant need for a new fad, more action in movies, etc., all contributes to the problem. But there are genetic factors and other complex issues involved. Environmental factors can certainly play a role (e.g., a pregnant mother smoking or taking drugs, nutrition, contaminants, premature birth, etc.).
So how do we address this? Do we seek to increase attention spans, or do we seek to “dumb down” our approaches to education – and life in general? Do we seek to make everything exciting, fun and simple, or do we try to train our posterity that simple solutions to difficult problems usually don’t work?
My best answer to the question is that we do as much as we can to train upcoming generations to think deeply and to be able to focus well – while at the same time trying to communicate the most crucial skills in simplified ways to others who are exceptionally thrifty about expending mental energy.
Our society is repositioning itself, and our ability (or inability) to focus will partly determine where we land.
The danger is neglecting those who can pay attention by adapting everything to fun, simple and exciting.
