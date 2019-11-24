What are you thankful for?
Sometimes we are thankful for that which we once lacked but now have. I was raised with a coal furnace situated in a cold basement. The furnace had no stoker – no automatic coal feeding system – so we (usually me) had to shovel in coal about every four hours.
We would “bank” the fire at night, spreading ashes over the coal to slow its burning. It seemed like about half the time the fire would not survive the night. But even if some hot embers did survive, it was not unusual to wake up to a 45 degree house. Talk about a hard time rolling out of bed!
My mom would close the kitchen door and turn the knob on the gas oven. She would open the oven door so it would at least be warm in the kitchen and bathroom. After some hot tea, I would run downstairs via the unheated back porch, and either shake the fire (if still alive) and add coal, or chop wood, crinkle paper, and start a new fire (if the fire had died). In some ways, a pot-bellied stove would have been more convenient.
To this day, I appreciate my gas furnace and thermostatic control! I feel like a king in a palace. If I had been reared with these conveniences, I don’t think I would experience the gratitude I now feel. In contrast, I have appreciated many blessings at first – but now take them for granted. You probably do, too.
What kind of blessings might we take for granted? A spouse, a child, a friend, our health, a job, a house, a church, a free country, a working auto, being able to see, walk, smell, touch – to name a few.
Because it is our nature to eventually view blessings as entitlements, it is tempting to become demanding rather than thankful. We brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing physical out of it. Nonetheless, we can enjoy and give thanks to God for our blessings during the interval. It takes intentionality. We have to make the effort to be thankful.
Thankfulness is a reasonable response for all that is not “owed” us (everything good, at minimum), but it is also in our best interest. According to Dr. Ellie Cobb: “Being thankful is scientifically shown to augment mental health and overall wellness. Studies show thankfulness is associated with increased attention, mood, energy, connectedness, optimism, sleep quality, and metabolism.”
Other benefits include: “... decreased physical ailments, pain, depression, anxiety, and stress. Research shows thankfulness changes brain circuitry and functioning (activates reward system and regulates stress response).”
Madhuleena Roy Chowdhury explains the neuroscience of gratitude: “When we express gratitude and receive the same, our brain releases dopamine and serotonin, the two crucial neurotransmitters responsible for our emotions, and they make us feel ‘good’. They enhance our mood immediately, making us feel happy from the inside.
“By consciously practicing gratitude every day, we can help these neural pathways to strengthen themselves and ultimately create a permanent grateful and positive nature within ourselves.”
Or, to put it simply, gratitude is an addictive form of natural Prozac!
According to a Psychology Today article by Dr. Alex Korb, tests have documented: “... that subjects who showed more gratitude overall had higher levels of activity in the hypothalamus. This is important because the hypothalamus controls a huge array of essential bodily functions, including eating, drinking and sleeping. It also has a huge influence on your metabolism and stress levels. From this evidence on brain activity it starts to become clear how improvements in gratitude could have such wide-ranging effects from increased exercise, and improved sleep to decreased depression and fewer aches and pains.”
Thanksgiving should be more than a mad dash for the table and seeing how tightly we can pack our stomachs. It should be, in my opinion, a time to re-calibrate our mentality and proactively seek to renew our commitment to thankfulness. Thankfulness is good for what ails us. Give thanks to God this season – and as a routine part of your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.