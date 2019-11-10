Our imaginary friends, Emil and his wife Vy, came by to play some cards with Marylu and yours truly. We brought our coffee cups and a few snacks downstairs as we descended to the family room.
“You know, Ed, on the way we stopped at the grocery,” Emil began. “And you know, I had to wait a long time in line.”
“Yeah, he won’t use those self checkout lines,” Vy explained.
“I don’t like ‘em,” Emil defended. “For one thing, it is hard to figure out how to handle vegetables sometimes. And, for another, they don’t leave enough room if you have a lot of stuff. Not enough bag space. And then I’m afraid I’ll mess up and not scan something properly and then get in trouble.”
“I don’t like them either,” I sympathized. “Unless I have just a very few things, I don’t like to use them.”
“But that’s the future,” Marylu reminded us. “Anything to have less workers.”
“It’s kind of our fault,” I confessed. “If we want the lowest prices, that means cutting down the number of workers. Are we willing to pay extra for service?”
“You know, as I age, I am,” Vy replied. “But that’s because I’m getting some mileage on me. I’m a little more quality oriented than I used to be.”
“All the junk that we bought when we were young is breaking down, and now we’re buying good stuff that will last a lot longer than we will,” Emil added.
“I still like being tight,” I admitted. “It’s part of who I am.”
We all smiled.
“Anything coming up for you health-wise?” Emil asked.
“Well, I have to get a colonoscopy in a couple of weeks,” I informed. “It’s been ten years.”
“I don’t believe in those things,” Emil commented. “All that poking around inside could create problems and stir something up. And taking laxatives the night before. Not for me.”
“Well, I have had two relatives who were spared from cancer because of detection. And one relative who died a couple of years ago. She would still be alive if she had her colonoscopy,” I explained.
“Yep, that’s right,” Marylu added. Then I took up the baton:
“Last time I had one, I told the doctor, ‘Doc, you and I are in the same business. We deal with the inner man.’ He either liked my funny or pretended he did.”
After a deafening silence that was the equivalent of “no comment,” Emil spoke up:
“Well, I still think it is unlikely that I would get colon cancer.”
“I have some information upstairs form an article I was working on. Let me run upstairs quick and bring it down,” I said.
In a few moments I held the article in my hand as I read: “According to the American Cancer Society, authorities estimate we will lose over 51,000 people to colorectal cancer in 2019, with over 145,000 new cases diagnosed.
“Things could be a lot worse, according to the American Cancer Society: ‘The death rate (the number of deaths per 100,000 people per year) from colorectal cancer has been dropping in both men and women for several decades. There are a number of likely reasons for this. One is that colorectal polyps are now being found more often by screening and removed before they can develop into cancers or are being found earlier when the disease is easier to treat.’”
“I guess I should stop fighting my doctor,” Emil acquiesced. “What do you think, Elvira?”
“I agree. Let’s give her a call and set things up.”
“Not only have I had fun playing Manipulation Rummy, but I may have saved a life. A good day.”
“A bit dramatic, don’t you think?” Marylu smirked.
“A bit,” I admitted.
