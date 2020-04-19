Emil was on the other end of the ringing telephone.
“Hi, Ed, Emil here. Is this a good time to catch up on some news with you?”
“Sure. It’s a great time,” I replied. “So, since you are not working from home, how have you been occupying the old brain?”
“Well, I’ve been doing logic grid puzzles,” Emil explained. “Like the ones you do in those logic puzzle books – except I found free ones online. The site is www.brainzilla.com/logic/logic-grid/. Wow, do they get your brain going – but I feel so good afterward. Maybe just a tad tired.”
“Yep, I love those things – on occasion,” I commented. “They can wear me out, too. Say, did you see that Chrysler is going to start up on May 4th? I read that in the Tribune.”
“I read it too. I hope they can. You never know much for sure in light of this pandemic, but I am hoping we will be out of the woods by then,” Emil opined.
“Oh, I have something ready for you. Here is an item from Psychology Today. I got to thinking about some friends who are really struggling with the quarantine. I am not, personally, but I would be if I were locked up in an apartment with nothing much to do. While doing some research, I found an interesting rabbit-trail article,” I explained.
“Sounds like an introduction to a clipping,” Emil perceived. “Go ahead, read it to me,” Naturally, I obliged.
“‘Roxane Cohen Silver at the University of California-Irvine discovered that two out of three grieving widows, bereaved parents, and victims of terrorism, child abuse, and natural disasters, will instinctively look for meaning in the past. They try to find some explanation for their suffering. For decades, psychologists assumed that this was a universal reaction in the wake of traumatic change, and that therefore, the path to healing required finding an explanation.
“‘But they were wrong.
“‘In study after study over the past three decades, Silver has found that a remarkably consistent one out of three trauma victims will not search for a reason to explain why they are experiencing misfortune. And it is this one third who turn out to be the most well-adjusted — weeks, months, and years later.’”
“Wow. I sort of noticed this pattern,” Emil commented. “Not surprised. Let me change the subject and share my article. As I was doing some research on germs – starting with the COVID-19 virus but diverting into bacteria – I came across this article. It fascinated me.”
“Go ahead,” I chuckled. “I dished it out, so now I have to take it.” Emil read:
“‘In total, there are more than 700 species of bacteria that call our mouths their home ... To separate these oxygen-rich and -poor environments, the bacteria form layers of protective slime referred to as “biofilm.”
“’Bacteria behave differently in a biofilm ...There are parts of their metabolism they only turn on in a biofilm, and they tend to be more resistant to antibiotics and changes in the environment.
“‘The scientists’ research also suggests that small bumps on the surface of the human tongue exist to allow certain kinds of bacteria to create nitric oxide, an important chemical for controlling blood pressure — a process that the human body isn’t capable of taking care of by itself.’”
“That is weird,” I added. “Germs – you can’t live with them, and you can’t live without them.”
“Yep, I think that dealing with and using microscopic life is a big part of our future. On the one hand, nasty viruses like the COVID-19 can repeatedly devastate us if we fail to make breakthroughs. On the other hand, if we can use good germs to fight bad germs or blood pressure issues or even cancer, medical science could take a leap forward,” Emil commented.
“No argument there,” I nodded.
“Oops, Elvira needs me to move the dresser out of the way. She’s doing some painting. Must dash,” Emil apologized.
“Talk to you later,” I concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.