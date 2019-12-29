Only some people live to see the advent of a new century. But it is quite rare to see what many of us have seen: the change of a millennium. This year, we will be commencing the third decade in this new millennium. Let’s enjoy it.
Having fun – enjoying life (ideally in wholesome ways) – is a natural inclination. Even the Bible maintains that “God ... richly provides us with everything to enjoy” (I Timothy 6:17b). That’s what I like to do New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: enjoy.
I personally do not equate getting smashed as the ideal way to celebrate the holiday, as many do. For me, being with friends and enjoying lighthearted activities hits the spot. All work and no play does make Jack a dull boy.
Our church keeps me busy hosting a party on New Year’s Eve (something I absolutely love); I put on my mock tuxedo shirt and serve as game host, a party hat atop my head. In the years before we had such a party, the wife and I would often invite people over for food, board games, and card games.
In our current schedule, most of us leave church about 11:45 p.m. and walk downtown to watch the ball drop (we are only a couple or three blocks away). The city also provides a nice fireworks show from the courthouse rooftop after the ball drops!
Most towns the size of Kokomo do not have such a wonderful event – so let me put the bug in your ear to brave the elements and join the crowd a little before midnight. Just as We Care Park is unique to Kokomo, so cities many times the size of Kokomo do not typically have an event like ours.
Kokomo did not originate this event; rather New York has the honors. How did that start
According to USA Today: “The first New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square in New York City was held in 1904, culminating in a fireworks show. When the city banned fireworks two years later, event organizers arranged to have a 700-pound iron and wood ball lowered down a pole, according to the Times Square website. In the years since, it’s become a tradition for Americans to watch the ball start dropping at 11:59 p.m. and to count down the final seconds before the new year begins.”
We often sing “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year’s Eve. What in the world does it mean?
According to Time magazine: “It’s not clear who exactly composed the music for the Scottish folk song, which has a long history of being sung to mark the end of something — or even how best to interpret the meaning of the song’s Scots language title, which is often attributed to the poet Robert Burns and could be literally translated as ‘Old Long Since.’ (The Scottish government goes with the popular “for old times’ sake.”) What is clear is that Canadian bandleader Guy Lombardo helped make it a New Year’s Eve tradition in the United States.”
In my childhood through my early adult years, I remember watching Guy Lombardo’s orchestra play the song year after year. When we sing it at our party, we also includes comedian Alan Sherman’s version: “I know a man whose name is Lang, and he has a neon sign. And Mr. Lang is very old, so they call it ‘old Lang’s sign.’” Pretty good, huh?
On New Year’s day, a lot of people follow an Irish custom (whether Irish or not) and eat boiled corned beef and cabbage for dinner. Greens, pork, cornbread, and black-eye peas are the traditional meal down south.
We Vasiceks eat all sorts of things on New Year’s day. Marylu and I usually enjoy doing some “recreational cooking.”
On occasion I make a New Year’s resolution, but not always. Still, fresh starts can be good. Even though we may not follow through with many of our intentions, some (especially if goals are realistic) can make a difference.
I wish each one of you a Happy 2020!
