“Hi, Emil, come in,” I beckoned as I welcomed my clone-like imaginary friend. “I brewed a pot of coffee with those amazing volcanic-soil beans from Tanzania,” I added.
“Oh, that’s good stuff,” Emil replied. “I like it better even than the Honduran!”
As we sat around, Emil commented about local news: “Wasn’t that sad to read about another teenage boy shot and killed? I can’t believe the direction things seem to be going.”
“Yeah. Just a little while ago another teen was killed. And all that stray shooting going on. It is unsettling,” I commented.
“We need to pray for our new mayor and his team,” Emil commented. “By the way, did you make it out to the prayer breakfast?”
“No, I was feeling pretty worn out, just got over the flu, you know. I took the flu shot, so it wasn’t a long ordeal. But it did take a lot out of me,” I coughed and hacked, illustrating the point.
“Back on the subject, I think a lot of these social problems originate from broken families and drugs,” Emil opined. “The city and community groups can make a difference, but these social issues are not mere matters of administration. These problems run deep.”
“I am with you,” I nodded. “Let me change subjects.” I pulled out an article from my file.
“I happened upon this the other day and thought it fascinating. It is about the health effects of being bullied at the office. Do you remember when you quit that good-paying job because your boss was so nasty?”
“I do,” Emil replied. “What a creep! His constant criticism and demands were making me sick, keeping me up nights. I dreaded waking up and going to work. Glad I was able to find something else, even though it meant a pay cut.”
“Let me read this from the BBC,” I offered. “It begins with the assumption that the psychological effects of being bullied at the office are already understood. This study deals with physical health effects.” I read:
“‘The more frequently participants said they were bullied [at the office], the greater their risk of developing cardiac problems … A clear pattern emerged from the data of both the men and women. The 8% to 13% of survey respondents who’d said they’d been bullied … [experienced an increase] of heart-related problems … [by] 59% in the bullied [group] compared with the non-bullied.
“‘The heart isn’t the only thing that might be affected by workplace bullying. In a similar study of participants in Sweden, Denmark and Finland, Xu’s researchers found that a recent history of being bullied at work was associated with a [46%] increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes over the ensuing decade.’”
“You know, with the Harvey Weinstein thing and the Me Too movement, maybe it is time that our society started to rise up against workplace bullies?” Emil suggested.
“Not sure how that would look,” I added. “But you are right about the need. Maybe employers could register with a guild? It is in everyone’s best interest to demote the bullies.”
“I found this interesting tidbit,” Emil switched gears as abruptly as I had. “America is experiencing a shortage of young people. Listen to this article!”
“I am all ears,” I beamed.
“‘The United States birth rate fell to a 32-year low in 2018, and 30 states experienced decade-wide declines in youth population, with California losing as many as 400,000 young people. The nation as a whole sustained an absolute decline of 1.14 million youth between 2010 and 2019 ... the Census Bureau projects that from 2030, immigration will account for more than half of the nation’s population growth”’ [Shannon Roberts, intellectualtakeout.org].
“This is something,” I commented. “It is going to be tough – with the baby boomers retiring and fewer young people to pay taxes and provide services, it could be quite challenging.”
“A lot of people are not marrying and not having families,” Emil commented. “It is a good thing we have lots of immigrants coming in from Mexico and elsewhere, or our nation would really be in trouble.”
“Rising to the occasion is America’s track record,” I replied. “Let’s do it again!”
