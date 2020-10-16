Changes and Surprises
By Ed Vasicek
I have to admit that I was shocked to read this news in the Tribune: “Martino's Italian Villa, one of Kokomo's most well-known and well-liked restaurants, is for sale.
“The business’ listing was posted this past Saturday on Facebook by The Wyman Group ...”
Martino’s, to my way of thinking, is a significant part of Kokomo’s heritage – things would not be the same without it; this restaurant (and how it is managed) helps define our city’s personality.
Marylu and I have ordered some carry-outs from various eateries since the pandemic, but for our 40th wedding anniversary, we decided to dine at Martino’s. We so enjoy their food. We often buy their bread or buns from their carryout window when we make our own homemade Italian beef or Italian meatball sandwiches. For the two of us in particular, it allowed us to continue a tradition from our Chicago-area (Italian neighborhood) roots. Home-style Italian food, crusty bread, meatball sandwiches.
Although the Martino family is irreplaceable, our hope is the restaurant will find a buyer and continue this amazing legacy.
Changes – as in the example of Martino’s – are simply choices and not necessarily tied to recent news.
Many changes, however, stem from or are escalated by the pandemic; many others can be traced to the consumer patterns of the huge millennial generation (born from 1981 through 1996).
Let’s talk about a few changes escalated by the pandemic. I am among the many who have a long track record of shopping online; I made my first online purchase in 1996. With the quarantine, those of us who already shopped online increased this practice, while others who had hesitated to shop online took the plunge – perhaps out of necessity. And they liked it. And they do not plan to return to stores.
We can therefore expect retailers to support fewer stores or go out of business. We might remember when it seemed only furniture stores had “going out of business” sales. Not anymore.
Restaurants have taken huge hits from the quarantine; although many in Indiana are opened and allowed to operate at full capacity, many patrons are still sheltering at home while others have changed their eating habits; perhaps some folks became alerted to the financial advantage of prepping their own food or discovered the joy of cooking. Will they ever return in full force?
Generational differences – particularly the preferences of the millennials – are changing the landscape, too. How many millennials make or even eat Jell-O, for example? “Millennials are rapidly changing the way we dine. Their values of societal and environmental good, coupled with a thriftiness toward money are creating a new kind of restaurant experience that focuses on sustainability, local foods, healthy options and bargain prices,” reports www.thebalancesmb.com.
Pizza Hut will soon become a carry-out/delivery restaurant only. Even Subway, Steak ‘N Shake, and Burger King are scaling back. Changing times.
COVID and the millennials are bringing big changes to real estate, changes that could benefit cities like Kokomo. According to Forbes.com, quoting George Ratiu of realtor.com, “The current housing market is driven by several noteworthy factors. First, America’s demographics are skewing younger as the Millennial generation — the largest in U.S. history — is finally embracing home ownership. Second, ... the coronavirus-induced quarantine has forced employers to rely on workers working-from-home. Americans [have discovered] ... the flexibility of being able to work from anywhere. In turn, this has shifted consumer preferences for housing, driving the transition into suburbs, smaller cities ... and even rural areas. Third, ... many Americans are seeking [housing] affordability again, leading many ... away from high-cost, high-density urban downtowns.”
One friend who is in the market for a home locally explained things like this: “Millennials who now have families no longer want to live in small apartments and are looking to buy modest homes. Baby boomers and Generation-Xers have empty nests and want to downsize in preparation for retirement, and want to buy modest homes. Right now, the market for smaller homes is tight” (loosely quoted).
Some people make things happen. Some people watch things happen. Some people say, “What happened?” The purpose of today’s column is to move us out of that third category!
