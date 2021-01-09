Two friends were talking.
“What are your plans for today?” Sally asked.
“A friend and I are going to get our new glasses,” Sue answered.
“And then?” Sally continued.
“I guess we’ll see,” Sue responded.
We are all in “wait and see” mode with the coronavirus bug going berserk. How many will be infected? How many more will die? How many more events will be canceled, jobs lost, plans washed down the drain? Who would have guessed?
One popular axiom describes the perennial danger that our plans may not materialize: “The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
Dictionary.com explains the meaning of this saying and its origin: “No matter how carefully a project is planned, something may still go wrong with it. The saying is adapted from a line in ‘To a Mouse,’ by Robert Burns: ‘The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.’”
And whether my spellcheck likes this Scottish quotation or not, it stands true.
Lord willing, we will soon be experiencing a post-COVID world. We all eagerly await that time. But we wonder, “What will be the same, and what will be different?”
Real estate investors are nervous (especially on the coasts), and rightfully so. Many businesses are discovering their organizations operate more efficiently when associates work from home. The quarantine is an unplanned worldwide experiment to measure if working remotely is viable. Although the jury is still out for some businesses, others have seen an advantage to this new approach.
Even if just some larger corporations decide to take a “work from home” approach, what will happen to those huge skyscrapers, teaming with high-rent leasers?
We could easily get off a number of rabbit trails. How does working at home affect family life? How can we fight clutter in our homes, now that an area has become a designated office and workspace? Are we putting on weight because we are closer to the refrigerator 24/7? What about the social aspects of work (think of all the people who develop friendships and meet their spouses at work, for example)? For many people, work is their only social outlet. But we cannot go there today. Let’s stick with something concrete, like real estate.
We are already seeing these changes impact residential real estate; people are moving out of the biggest cities. Places like Indianapolis – and quite likely Kokomo – will benefit.
According to CNBC, “Home values have historically risen most sharply in large cities on the coasts, where supply is leaner and demand is stronger. That is no longer the case.
“Smaller metropolitan markets like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Boise, Idaho, Austin, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are seeing some of the strongest price gains in the nation now, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Prices in those cities are now at least 10% higher than a year earlier.
“… Much of it is likely to do with the new ability to work from anywhere due to the coronavirus. People are leaving larger more expensive metropolitan markets and heading to less expensive markets where they can get more space and land for their money.”
Over the next decade, the entire nation could reconfigure; we might see major population shifts, away from the coasts and toward low-tax states like Indiana.
Mix the above with this information from the city of Kokomo website: “The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index ranks Kokomo, IN highest on its housing affordability index among small housing markets.
“According to the index, 96.3 percent of all new and existing homes sold in Kokomo during the fourth quarter of 2013 were affordable to families earning the median income of $60,100. “
COVID has been horrid: that microscopic virus has changed the macro world. Only time will reveal the direction of the coming post-COVID world.
