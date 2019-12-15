Christmas is overtaking us! True, some readers probably purchased all their Christmas presents by October. Others, like yours truly, are still in the process. Whether early birds or procrastinators, we have one thing in common: We want to give gifts people appreciate.
The wrong gift can be a disappointment not only to the recipient, but to the giver (who can sometimes tell feigned enthusiasm). It is more blessed to give than receive, but when it comes to loser gifts, there is less blessing in giving and receiving!
I have found myself on both ends of mismanaged gift-giving, and you probably have, too. My wife is kind and usually waits until at least Dec. 26 before she inquires about returning some of my “surprises.” Her delay softens the blow.
Sometimes people have bought me gifts that made me muse, “Good intentions, but more clutter; I’ll hang on to it a year and then give it away.” You always feel less guilty sending something to the mission or pawning it off on a friend if you wait a year. Don’t know why that is.
Some of those gifts – strangely – eventually became some of my favorites. For example, a sort-of relative bought me an egg steamer. “I don’t do uni-taskers,” I whined to Marylu, mimicking food guru Elton Brown.
Despite my sour attitude, I tried it out, and loved it. It revitalized my fondness for both soft-boiled and hard-boiled eggs. I even picked up an egg steamer for a friend!
Most of the time, though, bad gifts do not have a happy ending. We should try to reduce gift-giving miscalculations. Here are some suggestions to help us avoid pitfalls when selecting gifts.
It would probably not be a good idea to buy the book: “Basics of Writing” for William Shakespeare, for example. Yet, when it comes to gifts, one of the biggest mistakes people make is purchasing something for people whose interests and proficiency levels they do not understand. If you are going to do this, check with the person first. A good gift, known beforehand, is better than an unfortunate or useless surprise.
Don’t be dazzled by the amount of money you spend on a gift. An unwanted gift that cost big dollars is that much bigger a disappointment. Spending a lot of money on an unwanted gift does not necessarily bring appreciation.
For most people, practical is best. This is probably not the best advice when a buying a gift for your wife, however. That would be a different article. But for everyone else, something useful to them is often most appreciated. If you have common interests with that person, you might know what kind of gifts would float their boat (like a magazine subscription, a special tool, or gift certificate). Don’t give a gift based upon your likes. If they do not like to watch movies, don’t buy them a DVD and say, “you will love this one.”
Some folks post a wish list on Amazon. I love being able to choose a gift that is sure to be a hit! Not everyone has such a wish list – so the next best thing is to ask. According to a BBC article by Tiffanie Wen, “... research shows that people are more appreciative of gifts they ask for than ones they don’t.”
When it comes to smaller gifts – like those you might give at the office, for example – it is best to go practical. A plug in wall outlet-multiplier with USB ports, a nice flashlight with batteries (or a pack of batteries), gloves, home office supplies, or baked goods are certainly not gifts every single human being will appreciate – but most people will. A gift card to a grocery store is a sure winner when it comes to practicality. Unless a gift is particularly personal, there is nothing wrong with getting several people the same gift.
Gift-giving is an imperfect science, and we will buy people gifts they don’t want and need, and others will do the same for us. We need to be gracious and appreciative nonetheless! Still, let’s try to avoid buying unwanted gifts so others don’t need to be gracious.
