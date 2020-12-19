Soon, we will be celebrating Christmas as best we can amid COVID concerns. Ready or not, here it comes!
Many of us will enjoy at least some of our Christmas traditions. For us, this includes attending our Christmas Eve service at the church. Marylu and I will open our gifts after the service (our custom), and enjoy a tasty meal, TBD. We typically eat duck on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, because of gall bladder issues, I have to eat a very low-to-no fat diet. Duck is laced with fat; if I indulged, I would be visiting the ER. Some traditions have to wait until next year, after my gall bladder is no more!
The traditional Christmas meal throughout the Czech Republic, I recently learned, is carp. Street vendors stock large quantities of farm-raised carp for this purpose. Although I value my roots, sometimes I am particularly glad to be an American!
An American tradition – especially for folks who have children at home – is to watch animated Christmas specials from years gone by. “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” is perhaps the most pointed – it reminds viewers of the real meaning of Christmas.
Some of the others, however, have an unintended (but good) side effect: they familiarize younger generations with some of the notable personalities of decades gone by.
I recently wrote a column about hobbies and interests – I included a number of my own interests. One I did not mention is my collecting and listening to Old Time Radio programs – and their famous guests. Likewise, these Christmas specials bring back names many of our posterity have never heard. The source for some of the following is an article, “The Voices Behind Top Animated Christmas Specials” by Ken Beck.
Boris Karloff narrated the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Karloff starred in many horror movies; he was the original Frankenstein monster. His rather shaky voice and British accent were distinct. Pickett, in “The Monster Mash,” imitated his voice perfectly.
Jim Backus, forever known as Gilligan Island’s Thurston Howell the 3rd, was also the voice of “Mr. Magoo” in a number of cartoon series. Mr. Magoo was an ideal character to play Ebeneezer Scrooge in “Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol.”
Burl Ives had a beautiful voice for ballads. Besides being a popular singer, Ives appeared in many movies, including “The Brass Bottle”, where he played a genie. This movie was later developed, with a few obvious changes, into the TV show, “I Dream of Jeanie.” Ives’ voice lives on in the Christmas time special, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” And who but Ives can do justice to the Christmas song, “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas”?
One of my favorite comedians was Jimmy Durante. Durante starred in the movie, “Jumbo,” but became famous much earlier, in the 1930s. Besides his gruff, distinct voice, he was famous for his big nose (his “schnoz”), the brunt of many jokes. “One day,” Durante said, “I asked my friend if he had seen my glasses. He said, ‘They’re on your nose.’ I said, ‘Could you be more specific?’” Durante’s voice can be heard in the 1969 animation, “Frosty the Snowman.” Toward the end of his life, Durante became an evangelical Christian and put out an album, featuring the Gathier song, “He Touched Me.” Fans can find it on YouTube.
Mickey Rooney, the short but popular movie star, and Fred Astaire, perhaps the most legendary ballroom (and tap) dancer of all time (as well as being a singer and movie star) teamed up in the Christmas animation, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Both began their careers in the 1930s and were staples at the cinema.
Christmas is a time for memories, a time to reflect upon the Savior’s birth, and a time for traditions that link us back over the decades and centuries to the very roots of our nation and beyond. May you and those you love have a healthy, safe, and merry Christmas!
