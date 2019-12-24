It was an annual tradition. The week before Christmas, my imaginary friends Elmer, Emil and Elvira joined us for Marylu’s pasta with meat sauce and a gift exchange. Elmer pitched in with a Caesar’s salad, while Elvira brought her amazing cheesecake.
“I just heard a good joke,” Elmer began. “Monkeys and elephants both share a favorite Christmas carol. What is it?”
“I don’t know,” Emil obliged.
“Jungle Bells!” Elmer beamed.
We all chuckled, grateful that this joke was genuinely funny.
“My sister,” Elvira began, “really ripped into me for buying a real Christmas tree. She said it was harming the environment and promoting global warming. But I found this article from online at independent.co.uk:
“‘A two-meter tree that has roots and is properly disposed of after its use — by burning it on a bonfire, planting it or having it chipped — has a carbon footprint of around 3.5kg of CO2 ...
“‘On the other hand, a two-meter Christmas tree made from plastic has a carbon footprint measuring at around 40kg of CO2, more than 10 times greater than a properly disposed of real tree. Therefore, if you have an artificial tree, you would need to use it for at least 10 years in order for its environmental impact to equal that of a responsibly-disposed natural tree.’”
“In addition to that, think of how the people who grow trees add to the solution – few things help our environment like carbon absorbing, oxygen producing trees,” Emil added.
“Your sister is picky, picky, picky!” Elmer complained. “What would she even think about such things?”
Elmer tended to make everything black and white, so we chose not to feed the fire.
“Let’s talk about Christmas or Christmas Eve meals,” I changed the subject. “We usually open our gifts on Christmas Eve, after a duck dinner. My sister, on the other hand, usually made lasagna or manicotti. Although it sounds strange to us, my forefathers in the old country usually had carp on Christmas.”
“Really?” Vy marveled.
“My family had an amazing seafood bar on Christmas Eve,” Marylu added. “Calamari, various fish, shrimp, oysters – you name it. Then, on Christmas Day, we had Hungarian goulash. Even though the family was Italian. A Czech uncle married into the family, and he started that tradition.”
Emil joined in. “We usually have turkey on Christmas Day. Kind of a repeat Thanksgiving.”
“Yep, but I was raised with ham,” Vy commented. “So we have turkey and ham.”
“But what matters most,” Emil added, “is that we always emphasized the real meaning of the holiday. We went to church Christmas Eve, sent cards with the manger scene, and always included a small creche in our Christmas decorations.”
“And what about Christmas carols?” I added. “We sang not only the secular ones, like Rudolph or ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas,’ but also ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing,’ ‘Joy to the World,’ ‘The First Noel,’ and ‘Silent Night.’”
“I always wanted to try figgy pudding,” Emil admitted.
“I remember when Dick Van Dyke introduced The Little Drummer Boy after one of his shows,” Elmer reminisced. “It was brand new back then.”
“I love the Salvation Army ringers, too!” Vy commented.
“I usually like to watch one of the versions of Dickens’, ‘A Christmas Carol.’ I like the old black and white English version with the skinny Scrooge the best,” I shared.
“Not me. I’ll go for the musical ‘Scrooge’ any day,” Emil opined.
“Me too,” said Elmer.
‘I like ‘em all,” Marylu contributed. “Even the Mickey Mouse version.”
We all chuckled.
“And ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas,’” shared Vy. “The message behind that is one we need to hear.”
“Oops. Time is getting away from us. Let’s head out to We Care Park and then come back for coffee and cheesecake,” I suggested. We quickly departed.
My wife, my imaginary friends, and I wish each reader a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Enjoy your own unique holiday traditions!
