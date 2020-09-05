We find ourselves at Labor Day weekend – an end to a strange summer that followed an even stranger spring. Most of us are yearning for a return to the new normal, but we are not sure what that is.
Here is joke about a woman whose post-COVID hopes were dashed: “My husband purchased a world map and then gave me a dart and said, ‘Throw this and wherever it lands — that’s where I’m taking you when this pandemic ends.’ Turns out, we’re spending two weeks behind the fridge!”
The pandemic experience offers plenty of fodder for complaints. Some of us complain freely; the rest of us complain about all the people who are complaining. We might even complain about those self-righteous people who never complain! Today’s column is an attempt to get our hands wrapped around the subject of complaining.
Not all complaining is equal. I would argue there is a big difference between complaining about losing our jobs and complaining about having to don a mask when patronizing the supermarket.
Most would agree that calling attention to a problem or even registering an official complaint can be a good thing. Graciously asserting oneself is typically commendable.
Most of us would probably agree that complaining in moderation and on occasion is no big deal; it is part of communicating our feelings. Matthew 17:17 is a case in point, “And Jesus answered, ‘O faithless and twisted generation, how long am I to be with you? How long am I to bear with you?’”
Sometimes complaining helps up process our thoughts – or to accept what we are tempted to deny.
Nonetheless, much complaining in unproductive, counterproductive, and might sometimes be labeled as whining.
Traditionally, Americans have disdained whining, as do many northern Europeans. I believe this disdain is connected to the Protestant work ethic. Many of us try to limit our complaining; sadly, I often find myself reverting to complaining ways. There I go, complaining about my complaining! See?
Sometimes we complain as recreation; it is a hobby connected to ego. Complaining makes us feel superior and gives us a sense of control over situations in which we have little control. The president or Dr. Fauci does not even know we exist – yet we can complain about them as though we were above them – and feel important in the process.
Families (like my family of origin) and even entire societies can nurture recreational complaining. Complaining is contagious. Emily Monaco of the BBC wrote an article about the prevalence of complaining among the French:
“Many a conversation in France begins with a sigh and a lament: the weather is bad; the grape harvest is worse; politicians are inept and stupid to boot. When I first moved to France more than a decade ago as a starry-eyed 19-year-old American, I was disquieted by this constant barrage of complaints. Why, I wondered, were the French always in such a bad mood? But when I finally got up the courage to ask a French friend, he balked: they weren’t complainers, he said. They were... complaining just for the fun of it.”
Some psychologists (for example, Robert Biswas-Diener of Psychology Today) divide complainers into three categories: (1) the chronic complainer (whiner) who tends to be pessimistic and negative, (2) the venting complainer who wants to be affirmed but not concerned about addressing the problem angering him, and (3) the instrumental complainer who exposes a problem and wants to come up with a plan to address that problem – or figure out how to best cope with it. I would include a fourth category, the “recreational complainer,” as mentioned above.
In a way, Labor Day is the offspring of “instrumental complaining.” There was a time in America’s past when labor laws were sparse and abuse commonplace. The Industrial Revolution swept our land, but needed a fair and reasonable work ethic, an ethic that took effort and sacrifice to develop.
Complaining can be good; more often, however, others appreciate it if we nix our whining.
I hope you enjoyed today’s column. If not, you can complain to me via email! Happy Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.