Have you heard the breaking news? A cartoonist was found dead in his home. Details are sketchy. That’s a joke, son. Did you get it? I know, if you have to explain it, it’s not funny.
We have had nearly 12 months of breaking news, news that has not been so funny. Only one year has passed since the pandemic hit our nation, but many of us have aged 10 years!
This scourge has certainly not been a “one size fits all” pandemic. Some readers lost close relatives or dear friends – or perhaps several. Some of you had the virus and didn’t even know it, while others are experiencing residual damage that is perhaps just now surfacing.
We will soon begin to emerge from our cocoon-like existence, and we are all biting at the bit, wondering what life will be like come, say, June 1. Will people be different? If so, how?
Consider how our emphasis on hand-washing, masks, and germ-consciousness could affect those struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). According to a BBC article entitled, “Coronavirus: How can society thrive post-pandemic?” the challenge could be significant:
“... for an unfortunate minority of people, perhaps 10 to 15%, life will not return to normal. Research shows that obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) arises from an interaction between genes and environmental stressors. For people with a genetic predisposition toward some forms of OCD (i.e., contamination obsessions and cleaning compulsions) the stress of Covid-19 is likely to trigger or worsen OCD. Some of these people will become chronic germophobes unless they receive appropriate mental health treatment.”
“Monk” might be amusing to watch on TV, but it is not so amusing if you are Monk-like. Or your spouse or child becomes Monk-like.
Apart from OCD, we find ourselves on a spectrum defining how social we are. We had a friend who never wanted to be home. If she could participate in some social event every evening, she was happy; being home was imprisonment. Others we know force themselves to be social; they work hard to fend off the temptation to become hermit-like. My wife and I are social, but we cherish time at home, too. I guess we are in the middle.
My concern is for those who are tempted to be hermit-like. Some such folks may have enjoyed the confining nature of the quarantine. Nonetheless, social isolation carries with it negative consequences; our worlds can become small and our perspective narrow. Study after study has documented the importance of being social for our mental and physical health – even for those who would prefer to perpetually cocoon.
Another social issue – whether working from home is something we enjoy or detest – depends upon a variety of circumstances. For some folks (especially for people who do not participate in churches, clubs, school, or organizations), work is the only place to connect socially. Working from home eliminates that. Others prefer to be away from the gossip or competitiveness of the workplace.
A second BBC article (“How your space shapes the way you view remote work”) documents that logistics often determine how happy you are working from home. If you are older and have a room in your house you can dedicate as an office, you probably like the idea of working from home. If, on the other hand, you are younger, live in a small apartment, do not have a room dedicated as an office, and prefer work-time and free-time to be kept separate, you probably do not favor working from home.
The article documents, “... only 49% of American workers log-in remotely from a dedicated room, while the remaining 51% are working either from their bedroom or a communal area.”
Yet another issue is, “Will my job survive?” According to nbcnews.com, “61% of women are looking to change careers amid COVID-19.” McKinsey.com researched eight nations (including the U.S.); their study suggests that, “... because of the pandemic, up to 25 percent more workers than previously estimated may need to switch occupations.”
We will emerge into a world that is not quite the same world we left a year ago. Like our founding fathers, Americans must lean upon Divine Providence and march onward.
