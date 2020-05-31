A host of columnists have discussed the potential danger of loosening quarantine restrictions, the potential for the virus to rebound, and the discrepancy from state to state regarding restrictions. In today’s column, I would like to discuss a few concerns I have that don’t get quite as much press.
Concern No. 1: Many Americans are biting at the bit to return to “full freedom” when it comes to social activities. They are ready to fast-forward to a time when the coronavirus is no longer an issue. “Forget precautions and transitioning to more freedom – we’ve had enough,” they say. Such was the case on Memorial Day weekend.
CBS News documents just one example: “Mayor Lenny Curry reopened beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for them to reopen, despite the state hitting a record number of coronavirus cases. When they opened at 5 p.m., crowds flooded the area, ignoring social distancing warnings.”
Here is the danger: The virus does not care if we are tired of restrictions. It doesn’t stop infecting and killing people because we have had our fill.
In Kokomo, local officials have to make difficult decisions. So do churches, camps, sports leagues, schools, and other organizations. We may not always agree with these decisions, but it seems we are using balanced thinking, not reactionary thinking.
In Indiana, we cannot accuse our state government of being unnecessarily restrictive. As we transition back into normal life, it seems best to depend upon the judgments of those in the know. As it stands now, beginning July 4 when we enter Stage 5 (hopefully), we will have only minimal restrictions. We are almost there!
A second concern is the growing number of people who accept fake news and conspiracy theories as fact. Suspicious minds have a lot of fodder with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sometimes rumors and conspiracy theories can be accurate, which doesn’t help the problem. For example, when rumors circulated during World War II about concentration camps and what was happening to the Jewish people, most people thought such horrors to be impossible. But they proved true. Most of the time, however, rumors and conspiracy theories nurture unreasonable suspicions. According to the BBC: “Since the beginning of April, at least 77 phone masts and 40 engineers have been attacked in the UK, after some people bought into the erroneous idea that COVID-19 is somehow being spread by powerful forces in the global telecommunications industry. Now the rumor has spread to the US, where there are fears it may lead to further violence.”
I remember conspiracy theories that the moon landing never occurred, that John Kennedy was really alive but a vegetable, that Hitler escaped to South America, and that 9/11 was orchestrated by our own government. Did I forget Elvis, who was supposedly alive, or Paul McCarthy, who was supposedly dead?
Why do people propagate these sorts of theories? Does it make them feel like they are important because they have inside information? Does it add drama to an otherwise mundane life? We can speculate, but the point is that this problem seems to be growing. Of course my assertion that rumors are being accepted more readily may itself be a rumor: I cannot document it.
A third concern involves the many unforeseen “secondary” consequences of the quarantine. For example, according to United Press International, “Federal health authorities warned that rats may exhibit ‘unusual or aggressive’ behavior because they have been cut off from food waste due to coronavirus-related closures of restaurants nationwide.
“‘Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food,’ the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on its website Thursday.”
Who knows what other surprises await us?
A fourth concern is obviously the economy. What we are seeing now, I postulate, will continue: Some sectors will experience great demand that exceeds supply, while other sectors will see the opposite. The very pent-up impatience demonstrated in my first concern could spark a quick recovery and perhaps mitigate my fourth concern. Let’s hope so.
Stay healthy!
