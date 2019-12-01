I could never understand how a salesman could sell brand “X” vacuum cleaner, and insist it is the best such product known to mankind. If he loses his job and begins selling brand “Y” vacuum cleaners, all of a sudden brand “X” is nothing but junk, but brand “Y” is now the rage.
This aspect of human nature always irritated me, especially when I see it in myself. The phenomenon is important to understand, for it explains so much of what we see in modern politics – not to forget a host of social situations.
Let me share another textbook example. Fred is a real jerk, married to Sally, who is an amazing person. Sally is so amazing that her in-laws love her like their own daughter. Fred decides to play the field and trashes Sally. Fred’s parents are appalled, and they tell Sally they are ashamed of their son, and acknowledge that she is innocent and Fred is in the wrong.
Same people a year or two later. The parents now say that Fred isn’t perfect (he is no longer the culprit, just not perfect), but actually Sally contributed a lot to the breakup. They are now on Fred’s side. How did they revise history and manage to amplify Sally’s faults and minimize Fred’s? Their mind adjusted the facts because they wanted to get along well with their son.
This is all part of what psychologists call “confirmation bias.” It is a less-than-reasonable part of human nature that affects every one of us. That is why, for example, most people who voted against Donald Trump are for impeaching him, and most who voted for him are against impeachment.
A BBC article documents a recent study and its conclusion: “Kristin Laurin of the University of British Columbia examined people’s attitudes before plastic water bottles were prohibited in San Francisco. The ban wasn’t favored by everyone, but was introduced nonetheless. Just one day later, her team again tested public attitudes. Already, views had changed: people were less opposed. There hadn’t been time for people to change their behavior to adjust to the practicalities of the ban. So it seemed their mindset itself had changed.
“In other words, we rationalize the things we feel stuck with. It’s as though we free up brain space to get on with our lives by deciding it’s not so bad, after all. Laurin likens this to a ‘psychological immune system.’”
Often our ability to accept what we cannot change is a virtue. But when we change our view of right and wrong and surrender our attempts at fairness based upon newly imposed constraints, I am not so sure that “accepting what we cannot change” is a virtue. As a matter of fact, I would guess that German soldiers, stationed in concentration camps, often did just that.
Nowhere do we see confirmation bias more than in the handling of statistics. We cite the statistics that affirm our view while ignoring statistics that lead to an opposite conclusion.
Take global warming. For the past two years, the earth’s temperature dropped a bit. One might argue that global warming has ended. But rises and drops on an annual basis are common; what matters is a long-term trend. Crusaders for emission controls might choose to ignore current drops, but would tout rises.
We can see the same thing when it comes to Kokomo’s violent crime rate. One perspective is that it has declined over the last two years, which is true. The other is that it doubled in 2015 from 2014 and has only moderated a little, which is also true (source: Kokomo Tribune chart, Nov. 3, 2019, p. A9).
Fortunately, people can overcome confirmation bias. The fact is, we are all guilty of it. Monitoring ourselves can help us catch it – at least much of the time. And, if we are biased about something, let’s at least be honest about it.
