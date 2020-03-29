I always remember the line, “Nobody knows the future except for God, and he’s usually not telling.” This is certainly true with our current state of affairs. Although we cannot know, we can ponder.
We have a boatload of questions. How many will die? How many would have died? Will newly tested drugs prove effective? How will the government pay for such massive stimulus money? Will I still have a job when this is over? (Note: a number of people have already been terminated). Will my business survive? Will the stock market rally and make up for its massive losses? Perhaps most piercing is this question: Will something like this happen again in my lifetime?
The economic picture is strange. While many businesses are closed, others – like the grocery chains (including Walmart) and online giant Amazon – cannot hire enough employees. Crazy.
Today I would like to discuss some potential long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – and our response to it.
First, many people who resisted buying online have now seen Paree and may not want to be kept back on the farm; they may not return to local retailers.
Second, every time a serious virus strikes – like the flu – our society could eliminate our gestures of warmth, eventually consigning them to permanent retirement. Shaking hands, hugging – a family welcome kiss – might become memories of a bygone era. To my way of thinking, that would be tragic.
Third, obsessive-compulsive behavior could become the norm. Frequent hand-washing, stockpiling food and dry goods (especially toilet paper) – these habits might become permanent. OCD might become the new normal.
Fourth, we have created a lifeboat situation: Whenever a new flu surfaces, we will ponder whether we should quarantine. How bad is too bad?
In centuries past, when plagues swept both the old world and the new world, people died from diseases they did not understand. Microscopic life was unknown, but its consequences were very well known. In our day, we can use our knowledge to intervene, but this raises a new ethical issue: When do we accept the risk of death as part of life, and when do we take the most extreme of measures to prevent it? Our forefathers were not often given such a choice.
Do we approximate how many people will die from a virus and quarantine based upon a certain percentage guesstimate? Or do we quarantine for every flu outbreak? Or is this COVID-19 truly unique? But there is a complicating factor.
Just as the party not in power is criticizing the party in power for not doing enough or bungling the job, so future outbreaks will no longer be primarily medical issues but rather political ones (no matter which party is in power).
Fifth, we might realize that being quarantined saves more lives because people are off the road – not because they are avoiding the pandemic. Consider this: According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, “Nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day. An additional 20-50 million are injured or disabled.” When will we begin taking this threat more seriously?
Do I believe it makes sense to quarantine for COVID-19? Yes, because it is exceptionally contagious and dangerous. We see Italy. The death statistics we have are based upon societies that attempted quarantine (like China) and used modern medicine to help the survival rate. We don’t know what this pandemic would be like if we handled it by virtually doing nothing, like the H1N1 pandemic of 2009; that plague claimed between 150,000 and 577,000 worldwide (including over 12,000 deaths in the U.S.). Left unchecked, the coronavirus has the potential to be even more devastating.
I am fearful, however, that we are setting new parameters for the future. American laws and behavior seem to moving toward increasing levels of caution and more government intervention. The animosity between the political parties could fuel the quarantine fire so that our current experience proves to be the first in a series. I really hope we don’t go that route.
