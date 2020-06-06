We live in bumpy, lumpy, unprecedented times. We are only at the threshold of trying to “reopen” our society, and almost immediately our entire nation is set back by the wrongful death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. At the same time, it is heartening to see many white faces asserting that “Black Lives Matter.”
This injustice painfully reminds that the world we left for quarantine is the world to which we must now return. Injustices, protests, and endless marches are part of this world – and, sadly, so are riots.
We have lost more than 30 Howard County residents to the pandemic. You may know someone taken by COVID-19. I do.
We read about suicides being rampant and a sharp increase in drug overdoses. Canceled or postponed graduation ceremonies, awards, camps – the list is endless. The quarantine has been easy on some of us, but horrid for others.
With the above, and the challenges of an abruptly halted economy, if you are looking for something to get down about, you don’t have to reach far. The list doesn’t include personal or relational disappointments!
I am not against depression. Mild or moderate depression is a normal part of life, and we are often most realistic when we are depressed. Depression can sometimes deepen, “humanize,” or calibrate us. I believe in embracing mild or moderate depression; life has its seasons.
Centuries ago King Solomon wrote: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance …” (Ecclesiastes 3:1-4).
Our forefathers addressed the Pandemic of 1919, two world wars, and the Great Depression. They, too, had to battle depression. In all of those instances, the future was uncertain. There were no guarantees that we would win the wars, the pandemic would end, or that prosperity would return.
The past is locked into time and secure; we know how things turned out. We don’t know what will happen in the future – even tomorrow is perennially uncertain.
As we empathize with the family of George Floyd, grieve the death of someone taken by COVID, suicide, or overdose, as we wonder where our paychecks are going to come from or whether our business will somehow survive, we are going to get down. That’s OK, as long as we keep it under control.
So what do I recommend? I am not psychologist, so I write from my perspective as a shepherd. I suppose I could summarize my suggestions in two words: balance and variety. Here are some particulars.
First, don’t get further down about being down. Being moderately depressed is not wrong and can be good for you in the long term.
Second, nurture and practice faith in God. I obviously could write books about this subject!
Third, live a balanced life and engage in a variety of activities. Cook with new recipes, take a different route to the grocery store, learn a new craft or begin a new hobby.
Fourth, don’t isolate yourself, even in quarantine. Call long lost relatives if you are short on friends. Force yourself to be social if you must.
Fifth – and you may not agree with this – stop watching the news. It is much better to read the news than watch it. This is especially true in light of how news networks nurture controversy and create anger. Depression is usually related to unresolved anger. Unfriend nasty or highly politicized Facebook friends.
Sixth, enjoy humor, books, and whatever recreational activities you can manage (like walks or bike rides).
If you find yourself severely depressed, seek professional help. Really.
Life is a marathon, not a sprint. We need a strategy to “keep on keeping on.”
